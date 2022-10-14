Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
As home insurance costs rise, owners can take steps to save money on their policies.
Home insurance costs are rising. Supply chain issues due to the pandemic, labor shortages in the construction industry, rising inflation, and increasing natural disasters are contributing factors. And experts say…
KULR8
Smart Money: Zelle Scams, and When to Sell Investments
Smart Money: Zelle Scams, and When to Sell Investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with a discussion about protecting yourself from fraud in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness…
Doc’s Prescription: Consumer price index rose 8.2% in September
On Oct. 13, the Labor Department released data that showed the consumer price index rose 8.2% in September. Over the past year, the core inflation index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6%, the highest level since September 1982. The latter number is very concerning because it proves that the underlying inflation trends are headed in the wrong direction. Supply chain issues, pent-up consumer demand and economic stimulus from the pandemic have partially driven inflation. ...
Comments / 0