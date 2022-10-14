Read full article on original website
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Comic-Con returns @the Grounds Oct. 23
Roseville’s very own Comic-Con is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Roebbelen Event Center @the Grounds at 700 Event Center Drive. Roseville Comic-Con had its first swap meet in 2020. Event co-organizer Daniel Houck, who has also helped with popular Sacramento Comic-Con conventions for about 35 years and SacAnime for about 15 years, said that SacAnime, the umbrella convention for the Roseville and Sacramento conventions, “were looking to branch out” with this swap meet.
Fox40
The Pasta Queen
The Pasta Queen and at Midtown Farmers Market on Saturdays and Eldorado Hills Farmers Market on Sundays. The Pasta Queen, Sacramento’s only online fresh pasta shop. Providing fresh pasta, ravioli meatballs and sauce to greater Sacramento Metro since 2012. Made locally with no preservatives. This segment will be posted...
goldcountrymedia.com
Meadow Vista pastor reaches No. 1 again on Christian Radio Chart
The first week of September was a week of answered prayer for recording artist LouAnn Lee. The song “Your Glory Crowns Me” reached No. 1 for the third time on the Christian Radio Chart, this time for inspirational radio. The song is dear to Lee’s heart because it was written for her youth group at her Celebration Church in Meadow Vista, where a culture of honoring God and one another is so important. Lee serves as worship, women’s and youth pastor.
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn teen rapper Wy Disquiet to debut at Veterans Hall
Auburn teenager Wyatt Hardtke, known as Wy Disquiet, is making his way into the music industry with his first live performance, scheduled this Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Veterans Memorial Hall on East Street in Auburn. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start at 8. Blue Tree...
KCRA.com
Dying to Ask Podcast: How Ironman athlete Michelle Bandur turned a bully's message into a movement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From an act of meanness to an act of kindness. A bully's note changed Michelle Bandur's life forever. Michelle Bandur was working as a TV reporter in Omaha when she got a card with a dollar in it from a viewer. The card instructed her to...
Mountain Democrat
Diggin’ up history one story at a time
For the third year running, the folks over at Buried History will be metaphorically resurrecting several of the region’s more colorful individuals of antiquity for a one-day-only event that truly brings history to life. This year’s theme for the fledgling organization will focus on the commerce of yesteryear: Honoring...
goldcountrymedia.com
National suicide prevention walk draws 200-plus in Auburn
Volunteers from Placer County joined an estimated 250,000 people nationwide on Oct. 8 for the annual Out of the Darkness walk to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. There were 213 walkers registered in the event at Railhead Park in Auburn, and $12,594 was raised, Founder and Co-Chair...
goldcountrymedia.com
Paul Rozman 7/12/1956 - 9/6/2022
Paul passed away from cancer after 7 years with the disease. He was 66 years old. He lived in Foresthill, CA but was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Daly City, California, a bay area native, he and his family moved here in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Rozman, their 3 children, Sabrina Rozman, Dean Rozman and Branden Rozman. He is also survived by his mother Mae Rozman and his 4 siblings as well. James Rozman, Rebecca Ruhlman, Beth Chlopek and Ruth Christian. He loved his family and his friends and will be missed terribly. He enjoyed bowling and prospecting for gold in his spare time.
Mountain Democrat
ARC returning native lands to native hands
The American River Conservancy is raising funds to accompany a substantial land transfer to the local Native American community. Two local land trusts joyously invite the public to participate in an extraordinary community experience. ARC, which has protected lands in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds since 1989, will give both real estate and “seed money” to the Native American land trust Cosumnes Culture and Waterways. CCAWW is a Native-based nonprofit created to care for the land, waters and indigenous species throughout the ancestral lands of the Miwok people.
GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuts at Discovery Park; here’s what you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new music festival will debut in Sacramento this weekend. The newly created GoldenSky Country Music Festival will occur for two days on Saturday and Sunday at Discovery Park. The country music event is organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, which also created Aftershock, an annual rock music festival that occurred this […]
River Valley HS students involved in alleged mock slave auction speak out
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been more than two weeks since a video showed some members of the River Valley High School football team allegedly acting out a slave auction. On Monday evening, some of the students in the video shared their side of the story. “I want people to know I am sorry. […]
rosevilletoday.com
Rainbow Fentanyl raises concerns in Roseville and throughout region
Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County District Attorney’s Office major narcotics unit is reporting on rainbow-colored batches of fentanyl making its way into the county, seemingly designed to market to minors. “To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,”...
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
goldcountrymedia.com
William and Brandon Wong among 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy members that progressed in black belt status
When William Wong and his family began Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy in January 2017, he was a third-degree black belt. Now, five years later, Wong and his son, Brandon, have progressed to fifth- and fourth-degree black belts, respectively. William Wong and Brandon Wong were two of 10 Lincoln Family Taekwondo...
Fox40
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Sierra Sun
Changing weather: After warm week, weekend temps to drop, rain, snow possible
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a couple weeks of unseasonably warm, fall temperatures and little to no precipitation, a change in the weather pattern is headed to the Truckee-Tahoe region. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting partly cloudy-to-sunny skies through the work week before a drop in temps...
abc10.com
Flu Season Outlook | Tips to avoid getting sick
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season starts in October, peaks in January and February, and can last as late as May. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said the outlook for the 2022-2023 season looks similar to previous years. He said the key to prevention is the influenza vaccine, especially for those at higher risk like the elderly, young children, or those facing chronic illness.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
Comments / 0