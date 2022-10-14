Paul passed away from cancer after 7 years with the disease. He was 66 years old. He lived in Foresthill, CA but was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Daly City, California, a bay area native, he and his family moved here in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Carrie Rozman, their 3 children, Sabrina Rozman, Dean Rozman and Branden Rozman. He is also survived by his mother Mae Rozman and his 4 siblings as well. James Rozman, Rebecca Ruhlman, Beth Chlopek and Ruth Christian. He loved his family and his friends and will be missed terribly. He enjoyed bowling and prospecting for gold in his spare time.

AUBURN, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO