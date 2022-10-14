ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Roxborough High School holds first football game since deadly shooting

By Kerri Corrado
 2 days ago

Police identify 4th suspect in Roxborough HS shooting 01:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department have identified a fourth suspect in the Roxborough High School shooting, where a group of teens was ambushed as they were leaving a football scrimmage. Roxborough High's football team returned to the field Friday for the first time since the deadly shooting.

Police have identified four suspects wanted in the shooting. The latest is 15-year-old Troy Fletcher.

Police say Fletcher was captured on camera during the shooting and they need help finding him.

Investigators are also looking for Dayron Burney Thorne.

Recently, they captured and charged 17-year-old Zyhied Jones and 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins.

Police have not publicly identified the two other suspects in the Sept. 27 shooting.

Fourteen-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was shot and killed and four others were wounded as they left a football scrimmage.

Now, over two weeks later, the Roxborough High football team played their first game since the tragedy.

Spectators and students also had to pass through security. It is a measure taken every game, even before the shooting.

They tell us they felt safe.

"It's really important for me to come out and support the kids because what happened a few weeks ago is absolutely horrible," Rosann Sullivan said.

"I want to thank the people who did come out to us," an assistant football coach said.

While moving forward will not be easy, people CBS Philadelphia spoke with say it's important for the kids to keep playing.

"I think every day the kids are really, really scared," a woman said. "The violence is getting worse and worse and worse every day and football is one thing they can rely on that's normal."

Police are working around the clock on this case. They have not released a motive at this time.

Philadelphia, PA
