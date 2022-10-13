Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Local power crews aiding in Hurricane Ian relief and restorations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Craig Guthrie is a lineman supervisor for Duke Energy based in Clearwater, but over the past 12 days he has been on the ground on Pine Island, Florida’s biggest barrier island, where Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. From tight...
Bay News 9
Report: Florida theme parks saw attendance gains in 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. — Athough theme park attendance has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, Florida theme parks made significant gains in 2021, according to the annual report from TEA/AECOM. What You Need To Know. The theme parks continue their recovery from the pandemic. TEA/AECOM has released the annual theme...
Bay News 9
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
Bay News 9
A discussion about Hurricane Ian recovery for rural communities
Hurricane Ian’s devastation, including leveled homes and businesses and flooded streets along Florida’s coastlines, are overwhelming and harrowing. While the bulk of citizens affected by this and many other hurricanes tend to be in heavily populated areas, an often overlooked and left out component is hurricanes’ impact in rural Florida.
Bay News 9
Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway tonight after Ian flooding causes spike
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
Bay News 9
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
Bay News 9
Signup for D-SNAP’s 2nd phase starts on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening its second phase of the D-SNAP program on Monday, which covers many local counties. Phase 2 of D-SNAP allows residents in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties to take part. Next week residents...
Bay News 9
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
Bay News 9
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
