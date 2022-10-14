ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥Biden explains how to apply for student loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program, opening the door for millions of Americans to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. The Biden administration touts it as a simple, straightforward application that should only take about five minutes. Here's how to apply.
