Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Republican Women hear about ballot integrity
Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated were treated to an informative presentation by Aimee Espinoza, assistant auditor controller and county clerk for Kern County last Friday during a regularly scheduled luncheon at Casey's BBQ. Espinoza spoke about the processes and procedures that take place in the Ridgecrest voter precincts during election periods.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Missing Cal City boy’s trial delayed
In a case that has attracted national attention trial has been postponed for the adoptive parents until next year for the two missing California City youths Orin and Orson West. New trial date is January 30, 2023. The delay was approved by Judge John Lua over the objection of the...
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
Apple Festival returns to Tehachapi
The annual Tehachapi Apple Festival kicked off this weekend with families trying local vendors and participating in family friendly events.
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing. Louise Bartley was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, after leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
Tehechapi News
Volunteers and STOP work to help a mama dog and her puppies
It’s wonderful when sad stories have happy endings. A mama dog wandering around Golden Hills a few weeks ago has a new home and a new name now — Baby. And as of Oct. 15, only four of her 11 puppies are still waiting for homes. Baby is...
aerotechnews.com
Yes, the rumors were true!
The Lockheed Martin Darkstar is at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and will have its world debut at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo this weekend!. Designed to showcase the future, it was only right local STEM students received the first look!. The Darkstar will...
