BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO