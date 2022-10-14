ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Republican Women hear about ballot integrity

Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated were treated to an informative presentation by Aimee Espinoza, assistant auditor controller and county clerk for Kern County last Friday during a regularly scheduled luncheon at Casey's BBQ. Espinoza spoke about the processes and procedures that take place in the Ridgecrest voter precincts during election periods.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Missing Cal City boy’s trial delayed

In a case that has attracted national attention trial has been postponed for the adoptive parents until next year for the two missing California City youths Orin and Orson West. New trial date is January 30, 2023. The delay was approved by Judge John Lua over the objection of the...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing. Louise Bartley was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, after leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
aerotechnews.com

Yes, the rumors were true!

The Lockheed Martin Darkstar is at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and will have its world debut at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo this weekend!. Designed to showcase the future, it was only right local STEM students received the first look!. The Darkstar will...

