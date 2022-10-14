The Nasdaq-100 is an index monitoring some of the largest technology companies in the world. So far in 2022, the index is down over 32% with some of the index's top holdings, like Meta Platforms and Netflix, trading down more than 50%. This index, which had a lofty price-to-earnings ratio of 35 a year ago, is now sporting a much more affordable P/E of 23. That's a huge swing in the valuations of these technology companies.

10 HOURS AGO