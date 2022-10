The Rotary Club of Beverly Hills is organizing its Annual Toy, Sweatshirts, Sweaters and Blankets drive on Oct. 22. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 12 noon in front of the Beverly Hills Fire Department station at 445 N. Rexford Drive. Everyone is invited to drive up, say “hello” and drop off an unwrapped gift which will benefit children at the Westwood Transitional Village and The Boys and Girls Club. Especially needed are sensory toys, musical toys, blocks, Legos, board games, soccer balls, basketballs,T-shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts and blankets for children aged 1-18.

