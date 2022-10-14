Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Producers tease darker second season as Sauron’s unexpected plans for Middle-earth are revealed
More than five years after Amazon struck a deal with the Tolkien Estate to bring The Lord of the Rings to the small screens, the first season of their most ambitious undertaking to date, The Rings of Power, finally premiered on Prime Video over the past few weeks and invited audiences back to the rolling hills of Middle-earth for yet another adventure, this time set in the Second Age.
‘The Rings of Power’ star rues the rest of the cast for being so good at keeping secrets
The Rings of Power was a show anchored on mystery, but now that the first season has come to a close and revealed the truth about the Dark Lord Sauron and the mysterious Stranger, the cast will be able to breathe a sigh of relief after keeping secrets for so long.
‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Said Fans Get Mad at Her For Things Penelope Did: ‘Please Be Nice to Me’
'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan has faced flack for things her character Penelope did and the actor has tried to remind fans she doesn't have control over the character's actions.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Sauron actor teases a new form for the big bad in season 2 as new clues unlock the three witches’ identity
The Rings of Power has left us with a lot of questions after its explosive finale, but fans are taking comfort in the fact that when the show returns with a second season, they’ll at least know what Sauron will look like or what he’s been up to since we saw him last. Or will they?
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Dance of Dragons begins and Google searches for Olivia Cooke’s feet skyrocket
The penultimate House of the Dragon episode finally kickstarted the Dance of Dragons after Aegon Targaryen usurped the throne from his sister, Rhaenyra. As fans recover from the jaw-dropping scene of Rhaenys breaking off the coronation ceremony on top of her dragon, Meleys, and try to put that gross scene between Queen Alicent and Larys Strong behind them, HBO releases the first preview trailer for next week’s season one finale, which teases Rhaenyra and Daemon establishing a war council to prepare for the confrontation with the Greens.
What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?
The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
A cutting-edge epic that bombed thunderously after escaping 20 years in development hell sees double on streaming
We now live in an age where literally any idea can be turned into a feature film, regardless of how far-fetched or unfeasible it may sound in practice. Technology taking so long to catch up to imagination is one of the reasons why Gemini Man spent upwards of 20 years in development hell, but maybe it should have stayed there and saved us all the trouble.
‘Shang-Chi’ star teaming with ‘Fast & Furious’ director for blockbuster streaming series
Simu Liu became an overnight superstar when he headlined the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down on his ascent to the very top of the Hollywood A-list, with Prime Video developing blockbuster streaming series Seven Wonders as his latest headline vehicle.
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
28 Of The Most Emotionally Devastating Goodbye Scenes Between TV Characters
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
The R-rated version of ‘Black Adam’ is quickly becoming the new Snyder Cut
Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really tend to star in R-rated movies anymore, having only made two appearances in age-restricted projects in the last decade – and even then, 2015’s Empire State was largely released straight to video. The internet doesn’t care, though, with the campaign already underway to see the more brutal version of Black Adam made available to the masses.
Did King Viserys ride a dragon in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon‘s King Viserys was known for having strong opinions about dragons, but did he ever ride one? Paddy Considine plays the king of Westeros in the mega-popular Game of Thrones prequel, and throughout most of the first season, the plot revolves around who will succeed him. He’s known for wanting peace and therefore refused to use dragons to solve his problems, but in his youth, he actually did ride a dragon of his own.
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
All the younger versions of actresses McKenna Grace has played
There’s an ongoing gag on social media that McKenna Grace has played the younger version of practically every notable actresses on screen, and rightly so. Beginning in 2013, she has been the go-to youngster to portray the childhood counterpart of characters played by high-profile actresses across a wide variety of film and television genres.
What is the horror movie ‘Smile’ based on?
Smile is a 2022 horror film about a therapist who is trailed by a sneering force that possesses her patients. The only people grinning more than Smile‘s antagonists are its producers, as the flick has grossed $137 million, an extravagant sum for horror. Although Smile seems to have come...
