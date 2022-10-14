SFPD obtains warrant for Bill Gene Hobbs, alleged serial stalker

San Francisco police officers speak with a person while patrolling at United Nations Plaza in June, 2021. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for an alleged serial stalker. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner) Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco police have obtained an arrest warrant for a serial alleged harasser of women in The City, officials announced on Friday

A judge on Thursday issued a 16-count warrant for the arrest of Bill Gene Hobbs, the 34-year-old who had misdemeanor counts of child molestation and battery dismissed last year after he allegedly stalked and grabbed a teenager in 2020.

Hobbs appeared in headlines in a number of local outlets over the last month after girls and women around San Francisco said he had followed, grabbed and forcibly kissed them when they were walking alone.

The 34-year-old faces the following charges related to 14 separate incidents:

Six counts of battery Four counts of public nuisanceThree counts of sexual batteryTwo counts of assaultOne count of felony false imprisonment

Hobbs is a 6-foot-4 white man with a buzz cut and tattoos on his arms and hands. Officials said anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

People who believe themselves to be victims, as well as those with information related to the investigation, can call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444. They can also text TIP411.

The San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported on Hobbs' return to The City and residents' encounters with him , broke the news of the warrant on Friday morning. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and the San Francisco Police Department announced the warrant just after noon.

1/ Today, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced an arrest warrant has been issued for Bill Gene Hobbs for a total of 16 counts of felony & misdemeanor charges. He's wanted in connection to 14 incidents for numerous crimes committed against multiple women. Release: pic.twitter.com/7v0YCUUZIv — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) October 14, 2022

Arrest Warrant Obtained for Bill Hobbs Superior Court judge issues an arrest warrant for Hobbs on the following charges: felony false imprisonment, 6 counts of battery, 2 counts of assault, 4 counts of public nuisance, and 3 counts of sexual battery. ➡️ https://t.co/YgJHZY0QGl pic.twitter.com/76mtMqAMs9 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 14, 2022

Jenkins said her office will ask to hold Hobbs without bail, calling him a threat to public safety.

"(We) must send a strong message that this type of behavior and harassment will not be tolerated," Jenkins said in a release.

In an interview with The Chronicle last month, Hobbs denied that he kissed or grabbed strangers. He told the outlet he wasn't behaving much differently than the hero in a romance film pursuing the girl of his dreams.

"I didn't hurt anybody," he said at the time. "No one was harmed."

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that "a series of suspicious incidents directed towards women began occurring" last month, in which an "unknown" white man would approach women and "make unwanted physical advances towards them."

Asked what the timeframe of the 14 incidents, a San Francisco police spokesperson told The Examiner to refer to the department's statement. Yet some women have said Hobbs harassed them as far back as the spring.

The San Francisco Standard first reported on Sept. 22 that multiple women on social media said they had been followed by the same man dating back to April 29. He allegedly followed or grabbed the women who spoke with the outlet, and one of them posted pictures of the man on Nextdoor on Sept. 20.

The Chronicle also reported on Sept. 22 that Hobbs, whose criminal history include accusations of battery, false imprisonment and trespassing, was seen as early as March 17. His description matched those of the posts circulating online.

On that day, teenager he allegedly followed and touched two years ago in West Portal spotted him, and her mother later identified him, too. Hobbs had served time in Ventura County after the charges was dismissed, according to the paper.

A number of women shared photos and descriptions of a man who, in one case, forcibly kissed them. Residents reported sightings all over The City, including at a sports bar in Russian Hill last week and in Anza Vista on Tuesday.

Bar patrons told The Standard they saw Hobbs argue with, then run away from, police officers near Greens Sports Bar last Sunday. Police told the outlet that the officer responded to a trespassing report but lacked probable cause to arrest Hobbs.