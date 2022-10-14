ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn

When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
Bank of America Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.
What Stocks To Buy This Week? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Know

Blue chip stocks are the foundation of any well-diversified portfolio. These are shares of large, established companies that have a history of stable growth and profitability. Blue chip stocks are typically less volatile than smaller, less established companies. This means they are less likely to experience sharp declines in value.
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?

Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Bank Of America Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 17, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results. To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.bankofamerica.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. After a two-year boom during the pandemic, concerns about rising interest rates, a possible recession, and inflated valuations have wiped away most of those gains. However, long-term investors know that stock market sell-offs can be buying opportunities, so it makes sense to...
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

There's no question that 2022 has been a rough year for growth stocks so far. The Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 34%, even worse than the S&P 500's 24% loss, as higher interest rates, fears of a recession, and bloated valuations during the pandemic have combined to send the sector spiraling.
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy

There's no denying it's an ugly situation out there for investors. The S&P 500 is down 25% year to date, reaching new 52-week lows just last week. Many popular individual stocks are down even further. And yet, veteran investors know this is actually the time to hold their noses and...
