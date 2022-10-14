Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
NASDAQ
Bank of America Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.
NASDAQ
What Stocks To Buy This Week? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Know
Blue chip stocks are the foundation of any well-diversified portfolio. These are shares of large, established companies that have a history of stable growth and profitability. Blue chip stocks are typically less volatile than smaller, less established companies. This means they are less likely to experience sharp declines in value.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go. However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty....
Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
Income investors look for well-run companies like these.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
NASDAQ
Bank Of America Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 17, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results. To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.bankofamerica.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
NASDAQ
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
NASDAQ
Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?
It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. After a two-year boom during the pandemic, concerns about rising interest rates, a possible recession, and inflated valuations have wiped away most of those gains. However, long-term investors know that stock market sell-offs can be buying opportunities, so it makes sense to...
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $319 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $881 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
NASDAQ
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
There's no question that 2022 has been a rough year for growth stocks so far. The Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 34%, even worse than the S&P 500's 24% loss, as higher interest rates, fears of a recession, and bloated valuations during the pandemic have combined to send the sector spiraling.
NASDAQ
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
There's no denying it's an ugly situation out there for investors. The S&P 500 is down 25% year to date, reaching new 52-week lows just last week. Many popular individual stocks are down even further. And yet, veteran investors know this is actually the time to hold their noses and...
