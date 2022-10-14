Read full article on original website
China expected to leave lending benchmarks unchanged this week
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is widely expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, although a few market watchers think authorities will step up support for the property sector.
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
Inflation surges back to 40-year high after food prices soar
Inflation last month returned to the 40-year high it hit earlier this summer after food prices soared.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 10.1% in September, compared with 9.9% in August.It was above the expectations of economists, who had predicted a figure of 10%.Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose 8.8% in the year to Sept 2022, up from 8.6% in Aug. This return to July’s recent high was mainly driven by rising food prices.➡️ https://t.co/FAr33KMgCL pic.twitter.com/3wIP43yb4M— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 19, 2022The figure matches the 40-year high inflation...
