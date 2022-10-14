Inflation last month returned to the 40-year high it hit earlier this summer after food prices soared.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 10.1% in September, compared with 9.9% in August.It was above the expectations of economists, who had predicted a figure of 10%.Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose 8.8% in the year to Sept 2022, up from 8.6% in Aug. This return to July’s recent high was mainly driven by rising food prices.➡️ https://t.co/FAr33KMgCL pic.twitter.com/3wIP43yb4M— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 19, 2022The figure matches the 40-year high inflation...

47 MINUTES AGO