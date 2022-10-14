ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

All The Buzz, No Booze — New York City’s First Sober Bar Opens

Non-alcoholic drinks have become a popular alternative in the last few years. Whether it’s wine, cocktails, or beer — there are many options on the market, making it easy to opt-out of drinks with alcohol. Bars are offering non-alcoholic drinks, and fortunately, New York City just opened its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Spain Offers Free Train Rides For Commuters

Back in July Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez approved a bill that would allow passengers of public transportation free-of-charge rides on select routes. The transportation discount had gone into effect on September 1st and will go until December 31st of this year. How it works:. This concept will be...
travelnoire.com

Welcome Stamp Visa Allows Remote Workers To Live In Barbados For 12 Months

Known for its white sand beaches, delicious food, and Bajan hospitality, Barbados is welcoming remote workers to call Barbados home for a year. The country, known as “the land of the flying fish,” is growing in popularity with digital nomads, making it a popular destination for traveling professionals.
travelnoire.com

Frontier Fans Unite: New Routes From The Midwest to Jamaica

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is adding three new route connections to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Warmer weather awaits travelers departing from several major midwest cities as the airline expands its nonstop routes. Starting in February 2023, passengers flying from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) will be able to fly directly...
travelnoire.com

Gucci Takes Over Luxury Hotel The Savoy With Luggage Collection

Gucci has taken over the UK’s first-ever luxury hotel, The Savoy. The famous luxury brand is using the Savoy Tea Shop to showcase its latest luggage collection on the ground floor of the famous hotel for the next three months. The installation celebrates Gucci’s contribution to travel luggage and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy