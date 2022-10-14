Read full article on original website
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 17, 2022
Corn: Steady to 1 cent lower. Soybeans: 1 to 4 cents higher. Wheat: 6 to 10 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Wheat futures rose overnight amid concern escalating fighting between Russia and Ukraine may jeopardize the extension of a deal to allow grain shipments from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Soybeans also firmed by corn fell slightly. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.3% with support from soyoil strength, which front-month crude oil futures were up about 50 cents. U.S. stock index futures point to a firmer open, while the U.S. dollar index is down about 800 points.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
We're Heading for a Stagflationary Crisis Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Roubini, a professor of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the founder and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, is the author of MegaThreats: Ten Dangerous Trends That Imperil Our Future, and How to Survive Them, from which this essay is adapted. Inflation is back, and...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Crude prices may have risen too far, too fast last week, according to one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers. WTI jumped towards the $90 per barrel mark while Brent rose to just shy of $95.
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
CNET
I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
AOL Corp
Economist Nouriel Roubini: 'In some sense, World War III has already started'
President Vladimir Putin's refusal to rule out using "tactical" nuclear weapons in Russia's war against Ukraine put much of the world on edge last month. But economist Nouriel Roubini says a nuclear escalation of that nearly eight-month conflict could mark just the start of a global battle. The world could...
Stocks mount stunning rally in biggest comeback in years
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street's biggest comeback in years means stocks are rallying Thursday after roaring back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 was 2.5% higher in afternoon trading, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much...
CNBC
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target. Brent crude futures dropped $2.94, or 3.1%, to settle at $91.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.50, or 3.9%, to $85.61.
kitco.com
Solid physical demand for gold and silver tells you where prices are going in the long term - LBMA
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Persistent inflation will force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates through the rest of the year,...
kitco.com
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
Dangers posed by fracking and oil drilling
We write as environmental and social scientists in response to the extraordinary claims by the climate minister, Graham Stuart, that fracking and oil drilling are “good for the environment” and the economy (12 October). The reality is quite different. First, Mr Stuart’s claim about the supposed lower carbon intensity of UK oil and gas extraction pales into insignificance compared with the carbon implications of adding to overall extraction of fossil fuels, and flies in the face of the warning by the International Energy Agency that no new oil, gas or coal development can take place if the world is to reach net zero by 2050.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
