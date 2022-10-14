Mississippi High School senior football player Travis Jones was shot and killed | Tonight’s Game cancelled

Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
wtva.com
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi non-profit and Meridian family team up to host Walk for Diabetes event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Mississippi non-profit and a local family teamed up together to host an awareness walk for diabetes in Meridian on Sunday. The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi and the Warren family hosted the Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes to help other families in need and to raise awareness about the disease.
kicks96news.com
Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County
A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
WAPT
Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
WTOK-TV
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WPMI
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
WLBT
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Canton has died after being involved in a fiery wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. It happened on October 8 just before midnight. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office police report provided by the victim’s family says that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed after her vehicle and another vehicle collided.
WLBT
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet. Flowood...
WTOK-TV
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
wcbi.com
Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
