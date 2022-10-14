ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan vs Michigan State game time announced

What time will the game kick-off?JJ McCarthy is ready to move on to Michigan StateJim Harbaugh has struggled in Michigan vs Michigan State. On Saturday, October 29, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the Big House for a game where the records can generally be tossed out the window.
ANN ARBOR, MI
