Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Football Unveils Renderings of New Michigan Stadium Scoreboards
What will the new Michigan scoreboards look like?When will the new Michigan Football scoreboards be installed?. Michigan football will be getting some new scoreboards at the Big House, and on Tuesday, the university unveiled some renderings as to what the updated Michigan Stadium scoreboards will look like once they are completed.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan, Michigan State each have 1 player on AP midseason All-American team
Which Michigan and Michigan State players made the AP midseason All-American team?Why did Blake Corum and Bryce Baringer make the AP midseason All-American team?. We are halfway through (depending on your team) the 2022 college football season, and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have been rolling, while the Michigan State Spartans have a losing record.
Michigan vs Michigan State game time announced
What time will the game kick-off?JJ McCarthy is ready to move on to Michigan StateJim Harbaugh has struggled in Michigan vs Michigan State. On Saturday, October 29, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the Big House for a game where the records can generally be tossed out the window.
Michigan Football lands Kenrick Bell, brother of Ronnie Bell
Who committed to Michigan Football?Who is Michigan Football commit Kendrick Bell?. Michigan just landed a legacy commitment for their Class of 2023 and this one will almost certainly ring a ‘Bell.’. Who committed to Michigan Football?. Just moments ago, Kendrick Bell, who is a QB/ATH from Kansas City, verbally...
The Michigan Wolverines Can Win The 2022 National Championship
Are The Michigan Wolverines Good Enough?About The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right, Ryan, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State, Nittany Lions. We talked a whole bunch about this game coming into it. You believed one way I believed the other. We both thought Penn State would cover the seven-and-a-half-point spread.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Penn State players threw PB&J sandwiches at Michigan players during halftime scrap
Penn State players did what to Michigan players with PB&J sandwiches?Did tossing PB&J sandwiches at Michigan help Penn State?. According to somebody “in the know,” Penn State players threw PB&J sandwiches at Michigan players while they were heading into the tunnel at halftime. During yesterday’s game, we passed...
