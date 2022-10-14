How did Michigan State attempt to troll Michigan?Jim Harbaugh has struggled in the rivalry. On October 29, No. 4 Michigan will host unranked Michigan State in their annual rivalry game, and thanks to each team having their bye this week, we will have an extra seven days to sift through all of the trash-talking that will be going on between the two teams and their fan bases.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO