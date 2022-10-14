ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State attempts to troll Michigan, quickly deletes tweet

How did Michigan State attempt to troll Michigan?Jim Harbaugh has struggled in the rivalry. On October 29, No. 4 Michigan will host unranked Michigan State in their annual rivalry game, and thanks to each team having their bye this week, we will have an extra seven days to sift through all of the trash-talking that will be going on between the two teams and their fan bases.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs Michigan State game time announced

What time will the game kick-off?JJ McCarthy is ready to move on to Michigan StateJim Harbaugh has struggled in Michigan vs Michigan State. On Saturday, October 29, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the Big House for a game where the records can generally be tossed out the window.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team's terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell weighs in on state of Detroit Lions

What did Dan Campbell say about the state of the Detroit Lions?Dan Campbell says practices are about to get physicalWhat’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would not only be one of the most improved teams in the NFL, but that head coach Dan Campbell would put them into a position to challenge for a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
