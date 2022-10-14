Read full article on original website
Grandparents, other relatives could qualify for Child Tax Credit
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service reminded families today that some taxpayers who claim at least one child as their dependent on their tax return may not realize they could be eligible to benefit from the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Eligible taxpayers who received advance Child Tax Credit payments...
Lower-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids now available
To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
Application for student loan forgiveness now online
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday night released their first version of the student loan forgiveness application. In August, President Joe Biden announced the long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.
