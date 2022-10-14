ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun

Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Watch: Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius With A Crunchy Right Hook

Deontay Wilder knocked Robert Helenius out in round 1. “Bronze Bomber” name-dropped two potential next opponents. Undeniably, Deontay Wilder has proven that he’s still a dangerous fighter after he viciously knocked Robert Helenius with a devastating right hook. Wilder needed only one round to get back to his winning ways and send a powerful message in his ring return.
Dana White: Sean O’Malley Could Be A ‘Massive Global Superstar’ if He Beats Petr Yan at UFC 280

UFC president Dana White believes Sean O’Malley could become a big superstar if he gets past Petr Yan. O’Malley is set to take on former interim bantamweight champion and current top contender Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout off an anticlimactic no-decision against Pedro Munhoz where he accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye. It will be a major jump up in competition for O’Malley, who has turned himself into one of the most well-known names in the sport after joining through “Dana White’s Contender Series.”
Belal Muhammad Explains What It Is Like In Training Camp With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad has just been put through a very tough training camp courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. There is a huge event going on this weekend in Abu Dhabi. UFC 280 will take place on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Islam Makhachev. Much has been made of Makhachev and his rise in the UFC. Many times talk of his success goes hand in hand with his training under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Cain Velasquez Shows Up In Court But Pre-Trial Re-Scheduled To Nov. 7

Cain Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing did not push through and was re-scheduled. The UFC legend’s attorney fumed once gain over the fact that his client is still in jail. Cain Velasquez was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. The former UFC heavyweight champion appeared in the courtroom but the hearing was pushed back.
Islam Makhachev On Critics Saying He Never Fought The Top Guys: ‘They Avoid Me For Many Years’

Islam Makhachev explained why he has never fought a high-ranking lightweight. The 31-year-old insists Charles Oliveira used to avoid him prior to UFC 280. After going unbeaten in 10 consecutive fights, Islam Makhachev earned his first crack at the lightweight strap. However, some still discredit his incredible feat as they believe the 31-year-old never fought the top guys in the division.
Michael Bisping Explains Why A Win at UFC 280 Would Make Charles Oliveira the Lightweight GOAT

Charles Oliveira can become the best UFC lightweight fighter of all time with a win over Islam Makhachev, as per Michael Bisping. Oliveira is set to take on Makhachev for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 280 this Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout on an impressive 11-fight win streak that has seen him finish Michael Chandler and former interim champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Alexa Grasso Targeting A Second Main Event Next But Won’t Turn Down Title Shot

Alexa Grasso is eyeing a second main event fight but won’t decline a title shot. This past Saturday, Grasso took on Viviane Araujo in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 212 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She put in an impressive performance to beat out Araujo on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision. Currently on a four-fight win streak, Grasso is in the mix of title contention for the flyweight gold.
Beneil Dariush Admits He Was “Butthurt” About Alexander Volkanovski Being Backup For UFC 280 Main Event

Beneil Dariush is taking the news that he will not be the backup for the UFC 280 main event pretty well. The biggest event of the year is just one week away. UFC 280 will be going down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. As is the case with many big-time fights in the UFC, the organization is taking precautionary measures to ensure that the event will go on if any issues arise. They have hired a backup for this main event and that fill-in is none other than UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Dana White-Owned Power Slap League Will Debut Late 2022 After Getting Approval From Nevada Commission

Dana White-owned Power Slap League, a slap-fighting organization, is set to debut before the end of the year. UFC president White will add another combat sports promotion experience under his belt with the addition of slap fighting. The new sport has been on the rise in recent years from the many viral clips making rounds on social media. MMA Junkie first reported about the meeting between Schiaffo LLC, an entity operated by White, and the Nevada Athletic Commission, where they would decide if “such contests or exhibitions qualify as unarmed combat … and thus fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Athletic commission.”
Dana White on Alexander Volkanovski Being The Next Lightweight Title Challenger; ‘Well, It Makes Sense’

On Saturday night, Dana White and the UFC will present one of the most stacked cards in promotional history. Headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, UFC 280 is lined from top to bottom with big names and important match-ups. Perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news ahead of the UFC’s latest pay-per-view offering was the reveal that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the official backup for the evening’s main event.
Jiri Prochazka Eager to Deliver Dominant Performance in Teixeira Rematch; ‘I Know I Can Do That Better’

New light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will run it back with the man he took the title from, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 282 on December 10th. The two warriors first met at UFC 275 in June delivering a Fight of the Year candidate. It was a brutal back-and-forth war that saw Prochazka score a fifth-round submission with just 28-seconds remaining in the contest. Originally expected to meet another former champion, Jan Blachowicz, ‘Denisa’ will instead give Teixeira the opportunity to reclaim UFC gold under the bright lights of Las Vegas.
