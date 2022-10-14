Read full article on original website
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Watch: Chris Camozzi Stunningly Scores 30-Second KO Win Over Fellow UFC Veteran Bubba McDaniel At BKFC 31
Ex-UFC fighter Chris Camozzi made a successful bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 31. Camozzi KO’d his fellow UFC veteran and BKFC debutant Bubba McDaniel in Round 1. During Saturday night’s BKFC show, two UFC veterans made their debut, and the fight was over in a matter of seconds.
Conor McGregor Talks Potential Rematch With Floyd Mayweather: ‘Today, I End Floyd’
Conor McGregor remains confident he’d beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. The pair of combat sport stars first crossed paths in 2017, where Mayweather would get a standing TKO of the debuting McGregor in round 10. Since the fight and the millions of dollars they made from it, they have gone their different ways but their rivalry seems to be far from over.
Bryce Mitchell Challenges Joe Rogan To A Bizarre Flat Earth And Gravity Theory Debate: ‘I’ll Smoke You’
Bryce Mitchell called out Joe Rogan for a debate about the flat earth and gravity conspiracy theories. “Thug Nasty” swore to humiliate the UFC commentator for disputing what he believes in. An out-of-this-world debate is looming to happen as No. 9 featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has call out longtime...
Demetrious Johnson Predicts Aljamain Sterling Vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Talks About Henry Cejudo’s Return
Demetrious Johnson picks his winner between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw. “Mighty Mouse” thinks Henry Cejudo would have to wait if he wants to jump straight to title contention. Demetrious Johnson is no longer with the UFC but he certainly knows how to become a champion and stay as...
Watch: Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius With A Crunchy Right Hook
Deontay Wilder knocked Robert Helenius out in round 1. “Bronze Bomber” name-dropped two potential next opponents. Undeniably, Deontay Wilder has proven that he’s still a dangerous fighter after he viciously knocked Robert Helenius with a devastating right hook. Wilder needed only one round to get back to his winning ways and send a powerful message in his ring return.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Dana White: Sean O’Malley Could Be A ‘Massive Global Superstar’ if He Beats Petr Yan at UFC 280
UFC president Dana White believes Sean O’Malley could become a big superstar if he gets past Petr Yan. O’Malley is set to take on former interim bantamweight champion and current top contender Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout off an anticlimactic no-decision against Pedro Munhoz where he accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye. It will be a major jump up in competition for O’Malley, who has turned himself into one of the most well-known names in the sport after joining through “Dana White’s Contender Series.”
Belal Muhammad Explains What It Is Like In Training Camp With Khabib Nurmagomedov
Belal Muhammad has just been put through a very tough training camp courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. There is a huge event going on this weekend in Abu Dhabi. UFC 280 will take place on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Islam Makhachev. Much has been made of Makhachev and his rise in the UFC. Many times talk of his success goes hand in hand with his training under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Cain Velasquez Shows Up In Court But Pre-Trial Re-Scheduled To Nov. 7
Cain Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing did not push through and was re-scheduled. The UFC legend’s attorney fumed once gain over the fact that his client is still in jail. Cain Velasquez was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. The former UFC heavyweight champion appeared in the courtroom but the hearing was pushed back.
Hasbulla Hilariously Accuses Khabib Of Cheating In Football Match, Khabib Responds
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov got into it, not inside the cage, but on a football pitch. In one last hurrah before Islam Makhachev’s title fight at UFC 280, the former UFC Lightweight Champion would play a football game with his friends and family and the social media sensation Hasbulla was there to see it all.
Islam Makhachev On Critics Saying He Never Fought The Top Guys: ‘They Avoid Me For Many Years’
Islam Makhachev explained why he has never fought a high-ranking lightweight. The 31-year-old insists Charles Oliveira used to avoid him prior to UFC 280. After going unbeaten in 10 consecutive fights, Islam Makhachev earned his first crack at the lightweight strap. However, some still discredit his incredible feat as they believe the 31-year-old never fought the top guys in the division.
Michael Bisping Explains Why A Win at UFC 280 Would Make Charles Oliveira the Lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira can become the best UFC lightweight fighter of all time with a win over Islam Makhachev, as per Michael Bisping. Oliveira is set to take on Makhachev for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 280 this Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout on an impressive 11-fight win streak that has seen him finish Michael Chandler and former interim champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Alexa Grasso Targeting A Second Main Event Next But Won’t Turn Down Title Shot
Alexa Grasso is eyeing a second main event fight but won’t decline a title shot. This past Saturday, Grasso took on Viviane Araujo in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 212 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She put in an impressive performance to beat out Araujo on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision. Currently on a four-fight win streak, Grasso is in the mix of title contention for the flyweight gold.
Beneil Dariush Admits He Was “Butthurt” About Alexander Volkanovski Being Backup For UFC 280 Main Event
Beneil Dariush is taking the news that he will not be the backup for the UFC 280 main event pretty well. The biggest event of the year is just one week away. UFC 280 will be going down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. As is the case with many big-time fights in the UFC, the organization is taking precautionary measures to ensure that the event will go on if any issues arise. They have hired a backup for this main event and that fill-in is none other than UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Aljamain Sterling Bashed After Boasting Photos Alongside Andrew Tate In Abu Dhabi
Aljamain Sterling is under-fire for posting photos of him and former kikcboxer Andrew Tate in a party. “Funk Master” defended Tate against random fans over the controversies surrounding the internet star. To this day, some MMA fans are still fuming over how Aljamain Sterling copped the UFC bantamweight title...
Dana White-Owned Power Slap League Will Debut Late 2022 After Getting Approval From Nevada Commission
Dana White-owned Power Slap League, a slap-fighting organization, is set to debut before the end of the year. UFC president White will add another combat sports promotion experience under his belt with the addition of slap fighting. The new sport has been on the rise in recent years from the many viral clips making rounds on social media. MMA Junkie first reported about the meeting between Schiaffo LLC, an entity operated by White, and the Nevada Athletic Commission, where they would decide if “such contests or exhibitions qualify as unarmed combat … and thus fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Athletic commission.”
Dana White on Alexander Volkanovski Being The Next Lightweight Title Challenger; ‘Well, It Makes Sense’
On Saturday night, Dana White and the UFC will present one of the most stacked cards in promotional history. Headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, UFC 280 is lined from top to bottom with big names and important match-ups. Perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news ahead of the UFC’s latest pay-per-view offering was the reveal that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the official backup for the evening’s main event.
Petr Yan is Ready For Another Bantamweight Title Fight After Sean O’Malley; ‘I Want to Smash Him’
On Saturday night, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan returns to the Octagon looking for a big win after a closely-contested loss to reigning champion Aljamain Sterling in April. Yan will face fan-favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley in one of the evening’s featured bouts. The No. 1 ranked Yan will put his...
Jiri Prochazka Eager to Deliver Dominant Performance in Teixeira Rematch; ‘I Know I Can Do That Better’
New light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will run it back with the man he took the title from, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 282 on December 10th. The two warriors first met at UFC 275 in June delivering a Fight of the Year candidate. It was a brutal back-and-forth war that saw Prochazka score a fifth-round submission with just 28-seconds remaining in the contest. Originally expected to meet another former champion, Jan Blachowicz, ‘Denisa’ will instead give Teixeira the opportunity to reclaim UFC gold under the bright lights of Las Vegas.
