Beneil Dariush is taking the news that he will not be the backup for the UFC 280 main event pretty well. The biggest event of the year is just one week away. UFC 280 will be going down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. As is the case with many big-time fights in the UFC, the organization is taking precautionary measures to ensure that the event will go on if any issues arise. They have hired a backup for this main event and that fill-in is none other than UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

1 DAY AGO