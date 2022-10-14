Read full article on original website
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Conor McGregor Talks Potential Rematch With Floyd Mayweather: ‘Today, I End Floyd’
Conor McGregor remains confident he’d beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. The pair of combat sport stars first crossed paths in 2017, where Mayweather would get a standing TKO of the debuting McGregor in round 10. Since the fight and the millions of dollars they made from it, they have gone their different ways but their rivalry seems to be far from over.
Bryce Mitchell Challenges Joe Rogan To A Bizarre Flat Earth And Gravity Theory Debate: ‘I’ll Smoke You’
Bryce Mitchell called out Joe Rogan for a debate about the flat earth and gravity conspiracy theories. “Thug Nasty” swore to humiliate the UFC commentator for disputing what he believes in. An out-of-this-world debate is looming to happen as No. 9 featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has call out longtime...
Demetrious Johnson Predicts Aljamain Sterling Vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Talks About Henry Cejudo’s Return
Demetrious Johnson picks his winner between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw. “Mighty Mouse” thinks Henry Cejudo would have to wait if he wants to jump straight to title contention. Demetrious Johnson is no longer with the UFC but he certainly knows how to become a champion and stay as...
Watch: Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius With A Crunchy Right Hook
Deontay Wilder knocked Robert Helenius out in round 1. “Bronze Bomber” name-dropped two potential next opponents. Undeniably, Deontay Wilder has proven that he’s still a dangerous fighter after he viciously knocked Robert Helenius with a devastating right hook. Wilder needed only one round to get back to his winning ways and send a powerful message in his ring return.
Dana White: Sean O’Malley Could Be A ‘Massive Global Superstar’ if He Beats Petr Yan at UFC 280
UFC president Dana White believes Sean O’Malley could become a big superstar if he gets past Petr Yan. O’Malley is set to take on former interim bantamweight champion and current top contender Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout off an anticlimactic no-decision against Pedro Munhoz where he accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye. It will be a major jump up in competition for O’Malley, who has turned himself into one of the most well-known names in the sport after joining through “Dana White’s Contender Series.”
Dana White-Owned Power Slap League Will Debut Late 2022 After Getting Approval From Nevada Commission
Dana White-owned Power Slap League, a slap-fighting organization, is set to debut before the end of the year. UFC president White will add another combat sports promotion experience under his belt with the addition of slap fighting. The new sport has been on the rise in recent years from the many viral clips making rounds on social media. MMA Junkie first reported about the meeting between Schiaffo LLC, an entity operated by White, and the Nevada Athletic Commission, where they would decide if “such contests or exhibitions qualify as unarmed combat … and thus fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Athletic commission.”
Bryce Mitchell Responds to Ilia Topuria’s Callout: ‘I Don’t Give A Damn About Dem Abs’
Bryce Mitchell is down to take on Ilia Topuria after getting called out. The ninth-ranked UFC featherweight contender is coming off an impressive win over Edson Barboza in his last outing in March at UFC 272. Mitchell has gone undefeated in 15 bouts as a professional and has racked up five consecutive wins under the banner after winning the American reality television series and mixed martial arts competition The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 in Jul. 2018.
Hasbulla Hilariously Accuses Khabib Of Cheating In Football Match, Khabib Responds
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov got into it, not inside the cage, but on a football pitch. In one last hurrah before Islam Makhachev’s title fight at UFC 280, the former UFC Lightweight Champion would play a football game with his friends and family and the social media sensation Hasbulla was there to see it all.
Islam Makhachev On Critics Saying He Never Fought The Top Guys: ‘They Avoid Me For Many Years’
Islam Makhachev explained why he has never fought a high-ranking lightweight. The 31-year-old insists Charles Oliveira used to avoid him prior to UFC 280. After going unbeaten in 10 consecutive fights, Islam Makhachev earned his first crack at the lightweight strap. However, some still discredit his incredible feat as they believe the 31-year-old never fought the top guys in the division.
Aljamain Sterling Bashed After Boasting Photos Alongside Andrew Tate In Abu Dhabi
Aljamain Sterling is under-fire for posting photos of him and former kikcboxer Andrew Tate in a party. “Funk Master” defended Tate against random fans over the controversies surrounding the internet star. To this day, some MMA fans are still fuming over how Aljamain Sterling copped the UFC bantamweight title...
Beneil Dariush Admits He Was “Butthurt” About Alexander Volkanovski Being Backup For UFC 280 Main Event
Beneil Dariush is taking the news that he will not be the backup for the UFC 280 main event pretty well. The biggest event of the year is just one week away. UFC 280 will be going down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. As is the case with many big-time fights in the UFC, the organization is taking precautionary measures to ensure that the event will go on if any issues arise. They have hired a backup for this main event and that fill-in is none other than UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Khabib Shares Bold Prediction for UFC 280: ‘Islam Is Going To Ride Charles Oliveira Like A Horse’
Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will dominate Charles Oliveira on the ground. Lightweight top contender Oliveira will take on Makhachev for the vacant title in the headlining bout of UFC 280 this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. ‘Do Bronx’ goes into the bout looking to reclaim the belt he lost on the scales in his last outing against Justin Gaethje in May at UFC 274.
Deontay Wilder Delivers Heartfelt Message Following First-Round Knockout of Robert Helenius
Deontay Wilder delivered a brutal first-round knockout of opponent Robert Helenius on Saturday night, but the power puncher’s demeanor changed drastically during the post-fight press conference. Backed into a corner with just seconds to go in the first round, ‘The Bronze Bombert’ landed a short right hook on Helenius...
Islam Makhachev Recalls Trouble With USADA, Feels There Is A ‘Systemic Prejudice Against Russian Athletes’
Islam Makhachev has had to put his past behind him and is now looking toward a UFC title. UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev seems as if he is on the cusp of greatness. The Russian star has been on the rise in the UFC for the past seven years and now is just one week out from his first title shot. Seven years might not seem that long when it comes to a run to a UFC title, but Makhachev has been so dominant throughout his run so far, many believed that this shot is long overdue.
Leaked E-Mail Reveals UFC Will Prohibit Fighters And Teams From Gambling On Their Fights
The UFC is expected to come up with a new policy prohibiting fighters and teams from betting on their fights. UFC fighters can still enter a business agreement with betting companies. Betting has been playing a huge role in the sport of MMA. Though seldom publicized, some UFC fighters and...
