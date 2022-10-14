ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun

Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Watch: Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius With A Crunchy Right Hook

Deontay Wilder knocked Robert Helenius out in round 1. “Bronze Bomber” name-dropped two potential next opponents. Undeniably, Deontay Wilder has proven that he’s still a dangerous fighter after he viciously knocked Robert Helenius with a devastating right hook. Wilder needed only one round to get back to his winning ways and send a powerful message in his ring return.
BROOKLYN, NY
Dana White: Sean O’Malley Could Be A ‘Massive Global Superstar’ if He Beats Petr Yan at UFC 280

UFC president Dana White believes Sean O’Malley could become a big superstar if he gets past Petr Yan. O’Malley is set to take on former interim bantamweight champion and current top contender Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout off an anticlimactic no-decision against Pedro Munhoz where he accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye. It will be a major jump up in competition for O’Malley, who has turned himself into one of the most well-known names in the sport after joining through “Dana White’s Contender Series.”
Dana White-Owned Power Slap League Will Debut Late 2022 After Getting Approval From Nevada Commission

Dana White-owned Power Slap League, a slap-fighting organization, is set to debut before the end of the year. UFC president White will add another combat sports promotion experience under his belt with the addition of slap fighting. The new sport has been on the rise in recent years from the many viral clips making rounds on social media. MMA Junkie first reported about the meeting between Schiaffo LLC, an entity operated by White, and the Nevada Athletic Commission, where they would decide if “such contests or exhibitions qualify as unarmed combat … and thus fall under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Athletic commission.”
NEVADA STATE
Bryce Mitchell Responds to Ilia Topuria’s Callout: ‘I Don’t Give A Damn About Dem Abs’

Bryce Mitchell is down to take on Ilia Topuria after getting called out. The ninth-ranked UFC featherweight contender is coming off an impressive win over Edson Barboza in his last outing in March at UFC 272. Mitchell has gone undefeated in 15 bouts as a professional and has racked up five consecutive wins under the banner after winning the American reality television series and mixed martial arts competition The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 in Jul. 2018.
Islam Makhachev On Critics Saying He Never Fought The Top Guys: ‘They Avoid Me For Many Years’

Islam Makhachev explained why he has never fought a high-ranking lightweight. The 31-year-old insists Charles Oliveira used to avoid him prior to UFC 280. After going unbeaten in 10 consecutive fights, Islam Makhachev earned his first crack at the lightweight strap. However, some still discredit his incredible feat as they believe the 31-year-old never fought the top guys in the division.
Beneil Dariush Admits He Was “Butthurt” About Alexander Volkanovski Being Backup For UFC 280 Main Event

Beneil Dariush is taking the news that he will not be the backup for the UFC 280 main event pretty well. The biggest event of the year is just one week away. UFC 280 will be going down in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. As is the case with many big-time fights in the UFC, the organization is taking precautionary measures to ensure that the event will go on if any issues arise. They have hired a backup for this main event and that fill-in is none other than UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Khabib Shares Bold Prediction for UFC 280: ‘Islam Is Going To Ride Charles Oliveira Like A Horse’

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will dominate Charles Oliveira on the ground. Lightweight top contender Oliveira will take on Makhachev for the vacant title in the headlining bout of UFC 280 this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. ‘Do Bronx’ goes into the bout looking to reclaim the belt he lost on the scales in his last outing against Justin Gaethje in May at UFC 274.
Islam Makhachev Recalls Trouble With USADA, Feels There Is A ‘Systemic Prejudice Against Russian Athletes’

Islam Makhachev has had to put his past behind him and is now looking toward a UFC title. UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev seems as if he is on the cusp of greatness. The Russian star has been on the rise in the UFC for the past seven years and now is just one week out from his first title shot. Seven years might not seem that long when it comes to a run to a UFC title, but Makhachev has been so dominant throughout his run so far, many believed that this shot is long overdue.
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

