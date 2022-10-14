Read full article on original website
Related
Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops
Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index, which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
When to expect the housing market downturn to conclude, according to Wells Fargo
Historically speaking, most U.S. recessions arrive after a period of rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. As the Fed raises interest rates to tame inflation, it begins to cause economic activity to contract. Of course, “Fed-induced recessions” usually start in the housing market. We’re already seeing it.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
These 2 Stocks Will Be Winners Over the Long Term
Inflation came in more than expected in September, raising the chances of a fourth 75-bps rate hike by the Fed at the year-end. The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes are leading...
On The Money — Five reasons why inflation is stubbornly high
We break down why prices are still rising amid the Federal Reserve’s battle to slow inflation. We’ll also look at retail sales plateauing and President Biden’s latest efforts to make your prescriptions cheaper. But first, people are kind of freaked out about nuclear war. Welcome to On...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stocks rally on Wall Street in latest volatile move
Wall Street kicked off a busy week of corporate earnings with a broad rally Monday, the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off Friday. The...
swineweb.com
CIH’s Hog Margin Watch Report for October 1-15, 2022
Margins recovered over the first half of October as hog prices rallied following the sharp decline over the last 2 weeks of September while projected feed costs were flat to slightly higher. USDA released the October WASDE report which cut both corn and soybean yield and production estimates, lowering ending stocks for both crops. This along with a slower than normal start to planting in Argentina due to abnormally dry weather is keeping a firm tone in the feed markets. The hog market remains supported by strong domestic demand as well as ideas that China may become more active in the export market. Chinese hog futures prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have been rallying recently, including a record daily advance earlier this month. Spot prices for hogs have also risen by 8% since late September to the highest level since March 2021. While China’s state planner has indicated that a fresh batch of pork reserves may be released to the market to cool prices, there is also hope that increased imports will likely be pursued to control domestic pork inflation. USDA’s ERS reported that fresh, frozen and cooked pork exports in August totaled 173,335 MT on a product-weight basis, down 3.9% from last year as the strong dollar impacted demand from Japan in particular. Total shipments to Mexico of 70,482 MT however were up 2.2% from last year, and the value of exports to Mexico were 26% higher than a year ago at $175 million as the peso has increased in value relative to the.
Ars Technica
Report: “Thousands” of Intel layoffs planned as PC demand slows and revenues fall
Intel is planning its first major layoffs in almost six years, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The report says that layoffs will "likely" affect thousands of its 113,700 employees, particularly in its sales and marketing departments, and that they could happen as soon as this month. Bloomberg says that Intel's last major layoffs happened in 2016.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
Consumer Confidence Increased Again But Faith In The Fed Slips Below Levels Unseen Since Black Monday, 2008 Financial Crisis
As of early Friday, the University of Michigan announced the preliminary results for October’s Surveys of Consumers. What Happened: The index for consumer sentiment and current economic conditions slightly rose by 2% and 9.4% month-over-month, respectively. This can be attributed to a 23% improvement in current buying conditions for durables, due to an easing in supply constraints.
Footwear Imports Falloff Reflects Inventory Crunch
As the footwear market navigates headwinds such as high inventories and weaker consumer demand, the flow of imports into the United States continued to slow in August, increasing 24.8 percent to 1.81 billion pairs in the first eight months of the year. This compared to a year-to-date 26.4 percent rise through July compared to the same period in 2021 and a 27.4 percent first-half pace, according to data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA), even as retailers and brands prepared for vital fourth-quarter selling. Nike Inc. sited a surge in inventory and a renewed focus on discounts as...
Wall Street is debating whether the bear market still has legs
Good morning, this is Jason Ma starting off a new week, which will see a surge of quarterly earnings reports. Some of the big names due include Netflix, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, and Goldman Sachs. So far, results from the big Wall Street banks have been mixed, with JPMorgan and Citigroup beating but Morgan Stanley falling short of forecasts.
msn.com
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft will lay off additional workers, expected to be less than 1,000, in the face of an expected slowdown in growth this year and weak sales of its Windows license for personal computers. "Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis and...
Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
A strong U.S. dollar results in more buying power for U.S. importers and U.S. tourists buying products overseas. However, it’s bad news for U.S. companies
Comments / 0