daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
daystech.org
Apple to launch a foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024: Analyst
CCS Insight printed its annual predictions report on Tuesday wherein the group’ analysts make forecasts about future merchandise and tendencies. In the newest report, CCS Insight predicted Apple would launch a foldable iPad in two years’ time quite than begin with a foldable iPhone. This is opposite to...
daystech.org
Upgrading to Apple’s iPhone 14 Isn’t as Simple as Swapping in Your SIM Card
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Upgrading to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max would require a brand new step for many clients: Instead of shifting your SIM card from a earlier iPhone into the brand new one, you may seemingly have to arrange an eSIM as an alternative. When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 line at its September occasion, the corporate revealed that US fashions is not going to have the bodily SIM card tray that has been generally used throughout the cellphone trade. Internationally nonetheless, the iPhone 14 line will retain the SIM card tray for now.
daystech.org
iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager, Weather App, and More to Be Available on October 24
Apple at the moment introduced that iPadOS 16 will likely be obtainable on October 24 for all appropriate iPad fashions, bringing the Weather app, Stage Manager, and extra to iPad customers. Unlike in previous years, this yr’s iPadOS and iOS updates weren’t launched concurrently. Instead, Apple determined to...
daystech.org
More Apple apps coming to Windows 11, plus new Microsoft Surface devices
Sharing photographs between iOS and Windows gadgets will quickly be a lot simpler, plus the newest vary of Microsoft Surface PCs is almost right here. File and photograph administration for anybody who owns a number of gadgets throughout completely different manufacturers generally is a royal ache. Thankfully, each Apple and Microsoft appear to have an answer for PC customers with iOS cellular tech. Plus, a number of latest Surface bulletins got here within the type of the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+.
daystech.org
Apple Seeds iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidates to Developers
Apple at this time seeded launch candidate variations of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to builders forward of their public launch deliberate for Monday, October 24. The RC variations come one week after the discharge of the previous beta versions. Registered builders can obtain the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16...
daystech.org
Apple’s Continuity Camera mount from Belkin now available ahead of macOS Ventura release
The first time Apple confirmed off its Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura at WWDC, it used a particular mount from Belkin to mount iPhone to the highest of your Mac’s show. Now forward of macOS Ventura launching on October 24, Apple has began promoting the slim Belkin mount.
daystech.org
Apple Announces New tvOS 16 Features Coming Later This Year
In addition to unveiling a new Apple TV 4K with an A15 Bionic chip and extra, Apple at present previewed a number of new Siri-related options coming to the Apple TV in a tvOS 16 replace later this 12 months. It seems that a minimum of just a few of the options are enabled within the tvOS 16.1 Release Candidate made accessible earlier at present, whereas some would possibly arrive with tvOS 16.2.
daystech.org
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you looking for a technique to file your telephone calls on an iPhone name, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native characteristic or app that means that you can do this in a simple method given the potential authorized repercussions Apple may face. Thankfully, although, there are just a few methods to get round that impediment.
daystech.org
Apple’s newest iPad embraces a fresh design, USB-C, and 5G
The entry-level iPad has been lengthy overdue for a design overhaul. In 2022, Apple is lastly making that doable with the Tenth-generation iPad. The design is harking back to the most recent iPad Air, with an all-metal enclosure, flat sides, and symmetrical bezels on all sides. The better part? The...
daystech.org
watchOS 9.1 enables Apple Music downloads without charging
Along with the discharge of iOS 16.1 RC (Release Candidate) for builders and beta users on Tuesday, Apple additionally launched watchOS 9.1 RC. The replace to the Apple Watch working system provides new options, and it additionally allows the obtain of Apple Music songs over Wi-Fi or mobile when the Apple Watch is off the charger.
daystech.org
Apple’s Daily Cash Savings & Key Sharing are in iOS 16.1
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. The most up-to-date developer launch of iOS 16.1 consists of particulars for a number of delayed options it incorporates, starting from the Daily Cash saving and Wallet key sharing to Apple Fitness+ enhancements. “Savings account...
daystech.org
iPhone 14 Pro needs an option to take non-RAW 48MP photos
IPhone 14 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel wide-angle rear lens for the primary time on an iPhone. It’s the primary improve in megapixels because the iPhone 6s in 2015, which got here with a 12-megapixel rear digicam. However, the one technique to take a 48MP picture with iPhone 14 Pro is to make use of ProRAW or third-party apps – however I want I may take compressed 48MP pictures utilizing Apple’s Camera app.
daystech.org
Foneazy Unlockit Android New Release: One-Click FRP Bypass for All Samsung Models!
NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Established in 2020, Foneazy Studio, a flourishing software program firm that gives a particular resolution in your smartphone points, releases Unlockit Android – a aggressive resolution for Samsung FRP caught points. With Unlockit Android 3.0.0, you may bypass Google...
daystech.org
Apple brings M2 to iPad Pro alongside Wi-Fi 6E
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our website. Apple has launched its refresh of the iPad Pro lineup, with the improve to the M2 chip including Wi-Fi 6E help however not mini LED for the 11-inch mannequin. Announced as a part of Apple’s October...
daystech.org
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 & Galaxy Tab S6 Get October Update
Samsung‘s October security update is available for the Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S6. The latter is the first Galaxy tablet to get the latest security patch. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already been rolled out to dozens of smartphones. As of this writing, the...
daystech.org
Google TV Kids Profiles Get Three Important New Features
Google TV has had children profiles for a while, lengthy earlier than they allowed adults to have a number of profiles. Those similar children profiles are getting a lift in options this week, all of which can assist households who need extra management, to discover really useful content material, and who’ve children who is perhaps able to move-on from YouTube Kids.
daystech.org
Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 Widely Getting October Update In The US
Samsung launched the October 2022 Android safety patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 just a few days again. This week, the brand new safety replace is broadly rolling out to each carrier-locked and unlocked models within the US. The October SMR (Security Maintenance Release)...
daystech.org
Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which Phone Camera Is Better?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro has a superb triple-camera setup that is already critically impressed me, alongside the telephone’s slick new design and streamlined Android 13 software program. But the competitors is fierce, with Apple’s newest iPhone 14 Pro additionally packing some potent specs and a set of cameras that may take actually excellent photos.
daystech.org
Spatial Audio for Mercedes drivers! Apple brings its amazing surround sound tech to these cars
Apple Spatial Audio involves Mercedes drivers with the most recent Apple Music replace. Check out the supported vehicles. If you’re keen on Apple’s Spatial Audio in your iPhone and supported audio gear, there’s excellent news for you, in case you are driving a Mercedes Benz. Apple is bringing its Spatial Audio tech to autos now, beginning with Mercedes Benz vehicles. Spatial Audio together with assist for Dolby Atmos audio might be accessible natively to Mercedes Benz autos for the primary time. The Spatial Audio assist might be part of the automobile’s MBUX platform.
