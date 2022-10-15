LOCAL ROUNDUP: Oak Grove volleyball completes perfect run through MPC

LEXINGTON – Oak Grove defeated Central Davidson 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Central Davidson.

Ciara Major had 15 kills for the Grizzlies (14-8 overall, 10-0 conference), who captured the MPC title with a perfect run through the conference. Bella Grieser added 10 kills while Bella Grieser had six. Jenna Gadd and Savannah Tiller each had two aces, while Hailey Kidder had two blocks. Olivia Dixon had 22 digs, and Tiller had 13. Tatum Tesh chipped in 27 assists, while Katie Maddock had 10.