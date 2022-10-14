Read full article on original website
Transocean Adds $1.6B Of Work To Its Backlog
Transocean has added $1.6 billion of work to its backlog, according to its latest fleet status report. — Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has seen its total backlog reach $7.3 billion after adding approximately $1.6 billion of new fixtures to it. The company has issued an update in its Fleet...
BP to Buy USA Biogas Producer for $4.1B
BP Plc agreed to acquire biogas producer Archaea Energy Inc. for about $4.1 billion including debt, the latest step in the UK energy giant’s expansion into lower-carbon fuels. BP will pay $26 per share, a 38% premium to the average share price in the 30 days to Oct. 14,...
Many USA Households Likely to Spend More on Energy This Winter
Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters. — Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted in its latest winter fuels outlook (WFO), which was released earlier this month.
Hydrogen From Natural Gas Key For U.S. Emissions Reduction
An American Petroleum Institute study found that hydrogen produced from natural gas could significantly decrease U.S. emissions. — An American Petroleum Institute (API) study found that hydrogen produced from natural gas could significantly decrease U.S. emissions. The API said that hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and...
Equinor Awards Batch Of Deals For Offshore Vessels
Equinor has awarded six contracts to five shipowners for a total value of more than $235 million including options. — Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has awarded six contracts to five shipowners for a total value of more than $235 million including options. The six platform supply vessels...
Vaalco And TransGlobe Energy Complete Merger
VaalcoEnergy has informed that it has closed the strategic combination with TransGlobe Energy Corporation valued at $307 million. The combined company will now trade on the NYSE and LSE under the ticker symbol EGY. The combination creates a leading African-focused operator with a strong production and reserve base, a diverse...
Exxon Completes Russia Exit
Exxon Mobil Corp. completed its exit from Russia, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge. “With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1 and the project has been transferred to a Russian...
Winners Of Eagle Ford Excellence Awards Announced
The South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable has announced the winners of the 2022 Eagle Ford Excellence Awards. — The South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable (STEER) has announced the winners of the 2022 Eagle Ford Excellence Awards. The awards honor companies and organizations working in or with the...
Oil Falls Amid Emergency Crude Release Plans
Oil fell as the prospect of additional supplies from strategic reserves assuaged market concerns of a tight market heading into Northern Hemisphere winter. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 3% to settle below $83 on Tuesday. The US is moving toward releasing more crude from its strategic reserve to tamp down fuel prices. Crude pared some losses on news that Mexico has completed its 2023 hedging program that helps protect revenues should prices fall below $68.70.
Texas Oil Output Drops
Crude oil production in Texas dropped month on month and year on year in July, according to the latest preliminary statewide production figures from the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC). The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas during July was 104.05 million barrels, according to the RRC, which...
Equinor Starts Production From Peregrino C Platform
A new Equinor-operated platform in Brazil – Peregrino C – which is part of the field’s second phase of development produced its very first oil on October 10. Peregrino Phase 2 will extend the Peregrino field life to 2040. Phase 2 adds 250-300 million barrels of oil, while at the same time halving expected CO2 emissions per barrel over the field's remaining lifetime.
Environmentalists Campaigning Against TotalEnergies S.Africa Projects
Two NGOs concerned with the environment have launched a campaign calling on TotalEnergies to renounce its offshore oil & gas projects in South Africa. — Two NGOs concerned with the environment have launched a campaign calling on TotalEnergies to renounce its offshore oil & gas projects in South Africa.
Hamm Boosts Offer to Take Continental Private
Billionaire wildcatter Harold Hamm boosted his offer to $4.3 billion for the remaining stock his family doesn't already own in Continental Resources. — Billionaire wildcatter Harold Hamm boosted his offer to $4.3 billion for the remaining stock his family doesn’t already own in Continental Resources Inc. as he plans to take private the shale giant he founded decades ago.
USA Plans First Sale of Offshore Wind Rights Off California
The US is planning to auction in December leases for offshore wind farms in California waters, the first off the Pacific Coast, which will require a new, more expensive turbine technology. The US Interior Department said Tuesday it will auction five leases spanning 373,000 acres (151,000 hectares) off central and...
