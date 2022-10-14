ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

High wildfire risk forecast for this weekend around Cascades

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — National Weather Service officials have issued weekend red flag warnings for Oregon and Washington around the Cascade Mountains because of east winds and low humidity contributing to critical fire weather conditions.

Officials said east winds will increase late Friday night. The National Weather Service in Portland predicts east winds to reach up to 25 mph gusts, while the relative humidity could drop as low as 15 to 20%. The conditions, along with warmer than average temperatures, make it easy for fires to spread quickly.

“Minimize the potential for creating sparks by obeying all burn restrictions and preventing motor vehicle engines from idling on top of dead grass along roadsides,” the National Weather Service in Portland posted on Twitter Friday.

Several fires started amid similar conditions last month including the Bolt Creek Fire, which continues to burn northeast of Seattle and at times close U.S. Highway 2 near Skykomish. The highway closed again Thursday night because of fire-related falling trees.

The highway reopened Friday afternoon with officials saying no weekend closures were planned but that people should be prepared because of the fire forecast.

Smoke from that fire and others has also been impacting air quality around the region, which was also expected to continue over the weekend.

“It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” Kaitlyn Kelly, air quality policy specialist for the Washington Department of Health, said in a statement.

Cooler weather and winds to clear the smoke were expected to arrive Monday, with a high probability of rain to move in next weekend, officials said.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the blaze in eastern Clark County was burning in rugged terrain of brush and timber and had charred an estimated 2,000 acres (780 hectares) by Sunday afternoon, said Ryan Rodruck, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Residents of an estimated 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, Rodruck said. The state issued a mobilization order allowing any firefighting agency to dispatch resources to the blaze, he said. The Clark Emergency Services Agency expanded evacuation zones into the rural outskirts of the cities of Camas and Washougal, The Columbian reported.
VANCOUVER, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
The Associated Press

Smoky Mountain campground reopens after 9-year shutdown

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A campground at Great Smoky Mountains National Park that has been closed for nine years has been reopened, park officials said. Look Rock Campground is a 68-site facility that provides camping along one of the park’s most scenic drive, according to Superintendent Cassius Cash.
TRAVEL
MyNorthwest

Bolt Creek Fire mitigation closes US 2 again

Starting at noon Thursday a portion of US Highway 2 will be closed again as the Northwest Region Department of Natural Resources and local firefighters continue to battle the Bolt Creek Fire. The Washington State Department on Natural Resources announced that they would be closing US 2 again from milepost...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KING-5

Washington hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday. The 51-year-old Washington state man, whose name and hometown was not released, was...
KING 5

‘Insane’: Massive meteor lights up sky over western Washington

SEATTLE — A meteorite glowed brightly over Seattle Wednesday night, and many Seattleites took to social media after capturing it on video. The meteor was seen just after 10:15 p.m. and people quickly took to Twitter to share their videos. The National Weather Service Seattle confirmed in replies that it was a meteor.
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three of the victims were taken to hospitals by ambulances and the fourth was driven in a private vehicle. All had non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. Officials announced the arrests Monday morning but didn’t immediately provide suspect details.
LANCASTER, CA
98.3 The KEY

Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan

Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
The Associated Press

JSSI Parts & Leasing Responds to Rise in Florida Business Aviation Activity With Parts Warehouse and Sales Team Appointment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- JSSI Parts & Leasing, responding to the significant growth of business aviation in South Florida, is launching a strategically located aircraft parts warehouse in Fort Lauderdale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005739/en/ JSSI Parts & Leasing Responds to Rise in Florida Business Aviation Activity With Parts Warehouse and Sales Team Appointment (Graphic: Business Wire)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy