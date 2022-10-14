ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patsos & Moore Claim CAA Volleyball Weekly Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Stony Brook freshman Kali Moore and junior Julia Patsos celebrated their birthdays this past weekend by being collecting the CAA Volleyball Rookie of the Week and CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league office today. Moore continued her standout rookie campaign...
