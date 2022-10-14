The Florida Department of Transportation completed temporary repairs to four previously damaged and closed bridges that provide access to the south end of Fort Myers Beach. On Tuesday, access to Fort Myers Beach from the south was limited to essential response personnel to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. Today residents and their hired contractors can access the island from the south from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule moving forward will mirror the recently announced plan for the Matanzas Pass Bridge on the Beach’s north end. This means Mondays and Tuesdays will be reserved for essential response personnel such as debris management crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris, electric providers, water and sewer utility providers and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT. Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be for residents and their hired contractors. The now-repaired southern bridges that were damaged by Hurricane Ian include Big Carlos Pass, Big Hickory, Little Carlos Pass and New Pass. This schedule will continue until further notice.

