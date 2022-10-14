Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis: All Schools Impacted By Hurricane Ian to Open By Tuesday
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz joined Lee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier to announce that all school districts impacted by Hurricane Ian, including Lee County, will be open by Tuesday, October 18, less than three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Florida law, Lee County guidelines handcuff mold mitigation businesses
Mold mitigation businesses have deployed trucks that are inundating Southwest Florida roads. Hundreds of them have descended upon the area to clean up properties after Hurricane Ian wrecked the coastal areas Sept. 28. One of the truck drivers made a 5,200-mile round trip from his home in Carlsbad, California, looking...
WINKNEWS.com
Students ready to return to school in Lee County
The School District of Lee County announced that 13 schools would open on Monday, and one parent says their kids are ready to go back. Jessica Wood’s kids go to Gateway Elementary. She has been distributing supplies to families impacted by Hurricane Ian, and her kids have also been a big part of that.
Lee Schools reopening information
The school district is staggering the openings of its campuses following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County moving evacuees to North Fort Myers shelter
Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees at Hertz Arena will depart today between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. These transitions will continue until all evacuees are moved. The Estero Recreation shelter will transition later in the week. LeeTran will provide transportation to the shelter. These residents will be combined into one shelter in the Del Tura Plaza, a former Publix location at 18900 N. Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers. Lee County will continue to work with nonprofits, local, state and federal partners to provide services to the evacuees. The state will manage this shelter with its contractor, CDR Maguire.
speedonthewater.com
Fundraiser For Cape Coral Caring Center At $100,000-Plus
Though the Hurricane Ian relief fundraiser for the Cape Coral Caring Center—a 32-year-old food pantry and community service outfit in Southwest Florida—began less than a full week ago, $100,713 has already been donated to the nonprofit organization. Per their own fundraising pledges, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats, which has facilities in Cape Coral and Fort Myers Beach, and Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac, Wis., have already provided $25,000 a piece in matching funds.
Lee County Commissioner says 'no need to panic' regarding FEMA deadline
After a Fort Myers Beach council member mentioned the possibility of bankruptcy if federal clean-up guidelines are not met, Fox 4's Briana Brownlee went to Lee County for more answers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County implements temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach from southern bridges
The Florida Department of Transportation completed temporary repairs to four previously damaged and closed bridges that provide access to the south end of Fort Myers Beach. On Tuesday, access to Fort Myers Beach from the south was limited to essential response personnel to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. Today residents and their hired contractors can access the island from the south from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule moving forward will mirror the recently announced plan for the Matanzas Pass Bridge on the Beach’s north end. This means Mondays and Tuesdays will be reserved for essential response personnel such as debris management crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris, electric providers, water and sewer utility providers and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT. Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be for residents and their hired contractors. The now-repaired southern bridges that were damaged by Hurricane Ian include Big Carlos Pass, Big Hickory, Little Carlos Pass and New Pass. This schedule will continue until further notice.
Bridges back open after Ian
Less than three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, every county-run bridge in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier Counties have reopened to some traffic.
Achieva leadership offers helping hand to employees affected by Ian
More than 70 employees from 11 Achieva Credit Unions were affected by Hurricane Ian prompting leadership in Dunedin to drive down, delivering supplies and compassion.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
FEMA provides $420 million to jumpstart Hurricane Ian recovery
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the agency is providing $420 million in funds to help jump start Floridians on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Enhancements to Charlotte County’s 911 services await grant approval
Charlotte County Commissioners approved a grant application to the State E911 Board and Department of Management Services for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $520,717. The approval authorizes the chairman to sign the grant application for Vesta 911 hardware/software, providing enhancements to the county’s E911 services for four years.
Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters closing for hurricane victims soon
The Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters will stop being a place of refuge for Hurricane Ian victims this Wednesday, Oct. 19.
WINKNEWS.com
Local United Way house offers relief following Hurricane Ian, braces for long-term recovery
Interfaith Charities of South Lee, the Estero and San Carlos Park United Way House, played many roles in the area since its inception 30 years ago. Starting out as a conceptual hub to meet community needs, Interfaith soon offered services including transportation to doctor’s visits, rental assistance, tutoring, budgeting, Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program registration assistance, mental health services and a summer feeding site and arts and crafts classes for children.
Man defrauds motorist with hand-made sign in Southwest Florida
A man's been arrested after he was caught holding a sign asking for donations for a sick child that may not exist.
