New Florida law, Lee County guidelines handcuff mold mitigation businesses
Mold mitigation businesses have deployed trucks that are inundating Southwest Florida roads. Hundreds of them have descended upon the area to clean up properties after Hurricane Ian wrecked the coastal areas Sept. 28. One of the truck drivers made a 5,200-mile round trip from his home in Carlsbad, California, looking...
Department of Economic Opportunity activates Business Damage Assessment Survey
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and State Emergency Response Team activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Ian. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Ian recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses. Results from the survey will be shared with various federal, state and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey by clicking here. For additional assistance, call 850-815-4925 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or email ESF-18@em.myflorida.com.
AAA: Florida gas prices rise 7 cents in response to recent oil price hike
Florida gas prices increased 7 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. The state average has increased a total of 23 cents per gallon since Oct. 6. Florida gas prices averaged $3.40 per barrel on Sunday, 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 22 cents more than this time last year and 3 cents less than last month. Drivers are now paying $1.49 per gallon less than in mid-June when gasoline reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. It now costs $51 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas, $22 less than what it cost when prices were at their peak during the summer.
