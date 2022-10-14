Florida gas prices increased 7 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. The state average has increased a total of 23 cents per gallon since Oct. 6. Florida gas prices averaged $3.40 per barrel on Sunday, 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 22 cents more than this time last year and 3 cents less than last month. Drivers are now paying $1.49 per gallon less than in mid-June when gasoline reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. It now costs $51 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas, $22 less than what it cost when prices were at their peak during the summer.

