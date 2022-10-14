ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine news – live: Russia claims it repelled Kyiv’s forces at nuclear plant

Russia has claimed Ukrainian forces were unsuccessful in an attempt to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. “After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours,” RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was “repelled”.Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.Elsewhere, the new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The...
Berlusconi says Russia's Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note

ROME — (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian ex-premier who has a longtime friendship with Vladimir Putin, has been caught on audiotape boasting that he had recently reconnected with the Russian president and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and "sweet" letters over his recent birthday. Italy's LaPresse news...
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged $50 for Trump hotels

An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...

