Ukraine news – live: Russia claims it repelled Kyiv’s forces at nuclear plant
Russia has claimed Ukrainian forces were unsuccessful in an attempt to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. “After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours,” RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was “repelled”.Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.Elsewhere, the new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Berlusconi says Russia's Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note
ROME — (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian ex-premier who has a longtime friendship with Vladimir Putin, has been caught on audiotape boasting that he had recently reconnected with the Russian president and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and "sweet" letters over his recent birthday. Italy's LaPresse news...
Xi Jinping wants China to 'win local wars.' Russia's failures in Ukraine show that's not so easy
It has taken just a handful of years for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to make good on his promise of transforming the People's Liberation Army.
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
Former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales won the Republican nomination to become Indiana's secretary of state after talking up a push for tighter state voting restrictions and appealing to those who believe the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged $50 for Trump hotels
An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.The son of the former president and executive vice president of Trump Organisation was speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on 10 October 2019 when he claimed agents stayed at Trump properties for free and they only charged the cost of housekeeping.“If my father travels, they [Secret Service agents] stay at our properties free — meaning, like cost for housekeeping,” he said at that...
UK foreign minister says incident at Chinese consulate "unacceptable"
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday an incident where a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was "unacceptable".
