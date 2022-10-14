(KNSI) – Conor Andrew Gross of St. Cloud was sentenced to four years and two months in prison Monday for raping a woman who was in a helpless state on December 8th, 2019. Gross, 26, was at an apartment in St. Cloud where several people were gathered together to drink. The Stearns County Prosecutor’s Office says Gross went into the bathroom where he found the victim passed out on the toilet. He claimed he had only moved her so he could use the toilet and left immediately afterward without any sexual activity taking place. Gross says he was afraid the boyfriend of the victim was going to punch him and that is why he departed quickly.

