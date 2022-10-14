Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Rescue Dog to Have Her Mug on Cans of Busch Turkey Beer for Dogs
(KNSI) — A Minnesota rescue dog picked by fans of Busch beer to have her face on 40,000 cans of Dog Brew by Busch will also be featured on the brand’s limited edition turkey brew for dogs. Kira was found in a ditch by local police, who took...
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
knsiradio.com
Bonanza Steakhouse Closing On October 28th
(KNSI) – Bonanza Steakhouse of St. Cloud is closing later this month after 48 years in business. The owners, Dustin Dusha and Jeff Mathiasen, made the announcement late Friday on the establishment’s Facebook page. They did not provide a reason for the closure, instead taking time to thank the restaurant’s loyal customers and staff.
knsiradio.com
New Distillery Coming to St. Joseph
(KNSI) — A new distillery focusing on whiskey will soon launch in St. Joseph. It will be called Obbink Distilling after its master distiller and co-founder, Gregg Obbink. A press release says it will bring “a new, otherworldly twist to the process of aging whiskey.” He is a former satellite systems integration engineer for the Earth and Space Sciences Division at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.
knsiradio.com
Dollar General in St. Joseph Damaged by Sunday Night Fire
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after a fire at Dollar General in St. Joseph. The fire was reported at 6:37 p.m. Sunday evening. Flames could apparently be seen coming from the rear of the building. Mutual aid was requested from several area departments, including Cold Spring, Waite Park...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Fire Department to Hold Informational Explorers Program Meeting
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department is holding an informational meeting this afternoon as it looks to reboot its explorer program, which was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is open to those between the ages of 14 and 20 interested in a career in firefighting....
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Chamber Hires Planning and Development Director
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a director of downtown planning and development. Tyler Bevier will work with the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance and other organizations on event planning, community development, business attraction and retention. The group will provide administrative support and political advocacy to attract downtown attract private investment to downtown St. Cloud.
knsiradio.com
St. Augusta Home Heavily Damaged by Tuesday Morning Fire
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in St. Augusta Tuesday morning. According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 5:51 a.m. and the person who called said the house was fully engulfed in flames. The fire is believed to have started in the garage.
knsiradio.com
Holidays Create Unique Fire Risks
(KNSI) – While planning your escape from the cold weather this winter, one local firefighter says to also plan your escape from wherever you’re staying in case of an emergency. St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Young was on with KNSI’s Bob Hughes and says smoke can...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Sentenced For December 2019 Rape
(KNSI) – Conor Andrew Gross of St. Cloud was sentenced to four years and two months in prison Monday for raping a woman who was in a helpless state on December 8th, 2019. Gross, 26, was at an apartment in St. Cloud where several people were gathered together to drink. The Stearns County Prosecutor’s Office says Gross went into the bathroom where he found the victim passed out on the toilet. He claimed he had only moved her so he could use the toilet and left immediately afterward without any sexual activity taking place. Gross says he was afraid the boyfriend of the victim was going to punch him and that is why he departed quickly.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes
(KNSI) — A St. Cloud couple has each been charged with 24 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, prosecutors say Mary Clare Olson and Robin Gerald Olson owned and operated Mary Clare Olson Agency Co., a business established to provide in-home health care. From the first quarter of 2018 through the third quarter of 2020, they allegedly failed to file quarterly withholding tax returns and failed to turn over more than $25,000 in taxes withheld from employee paychecks. Mary said Robin was responsible for the accounting portion of their business, but the department says bank records show both of them were aware of withholding requirements, and they signed checks to the Internal Revenue Service for federal withholding taxes.
knsiradio.com
SCSU Medical Clinic, Counseling and Psychological Services Earn Accreditation
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University has earned a new accreditation. SCSU’s Medical Clinic and Counseling and Psychological Services have been honored by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care putting it in elite company. Officials say only 11% of higher education medical clinics are accredited. The distinction...
knsiradio.com
Ellison, Schultz Square Off in Second of Four Debates Ahead of Election Day
(KNSI) — Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz squared off in the second of four debates Monday night. They tackled the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case, crime, and Ellison’s alleged support of defunding the police. Schultz criticized Ellison regarding payments made to the Feeding our Future meal program even after fraud suspicions had arisen. Ellison indicated that the FBI told officials to continue the payments.
knsiradio.com
EPIC Fair Teaches High Schoolers About Potential Careers
(KNSI) – Twenty-five high schools will have students attending a career exploration event next week. The session runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. EPIC, which stands for Exploring Potential Interests and Careers, will introduce teenagers to different industry clusters they may be interested in.
Comments / 0