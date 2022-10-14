Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Chris Jericho Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With AEW
“The Wizard” Chris Jericho will be staying with AEW for the next three years as he has signed a contract extension with the company that will see him stick around through 2025. Variety broke the news earlier today. Additionally, All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to...
Renee Paquette Says Wrestling Interviewers Are Usually Undervalued
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette commented on why she always wanted to break the mold for backstage interviewers in WWE. Additionally, Paquette spoke about how backstage interviewers are viewed in the wrestling business. She said,. “I always think the...
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
Jeff Hardy Ordered To Be In Court This Week, Free Meet & Greet With Tony Khan
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will be doing a meet and greet this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville, FL. The meet and greet will be free for all fans who have purchased a ticket for Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the...
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
DDP Discusses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Praises The Booking Of Finn Balor
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) commented on Triple H taking over creative in WWE, Finn Balor taking it to another level at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights...
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
Jon Moxley Comments On The Benefits Of Rehab & His Mental State
Jon Moxley stepped away from All Elite Wrestling last year to enter rehab. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion opened up on his mindset prior to going into treatment, how stepping away helped his equilibrium, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Triple H Discusses The White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE Head of Talent Relations & Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has given some insight into the planning that led to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, “The Game” said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (10/18/22)
You can check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center below:. The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. an opponent...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 10/14/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 458,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
PCO & Bret Hart Reunite (Photo), Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Set For This Weekend
Impact Wrestling will be holding another set of TV tapings this weekend. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. PCO reunited with Bret “Hitman” Hart over the weekend. The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting, which you can see below:
Special Start Time For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dark
With this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite airing on Tuesday night, All Elite Wrestling has announced a special start time for AEW Dark. The company took to Twitter on Monday evening to announce that AEW Dark will be airing at 12:00 PM EST. The following seven matches will be featured on the broadcast:
Who Is Running Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings?
It was reported earlier today that WWE Head of Talent Relations and Creative, Triple H, tested positive for COVID-19 and is not backstage at tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Oklahoma City, OK. According to a report from Pwinsider, Road Dogg is the head man in charge of running tonight’s...
