rockvillenights.com
Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
Bay Net
Political Profile: Deb Rey, Candidate For State Delegate In District 29B
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Deb Rey[R], a 55-year-old defense contractor, is running to retake a seat she previously held as State Delegate of District 29B in St. Mary’s County. In an interview with TheBayNet.com, Rey talked about why she decided to run for public office, “Over...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
WTOP
Judge rejects Maryland’s digital ad tax
Maryland’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising has been struck down by a judge in Anne Arundel County on Monday. Judge Alison Asti ruled from the bench in favor of Comcast et al., in the case against Maryland’s Office of the Comptroller. Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court...
Del. Dems urged to boycott Return Day parade carriages from Confederate flag-flying museum
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The flying of a Confederate flag at a Delaware museum and a town’s nearly $25,000 grant to the facility will change the flavor of one of the state’s cherished and unique political traditions – Return Day.
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Local super PAC seeks donations to spread the word and encourage voters to vote ‘yes’ on legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The post Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Meet Maryland AG candidate: Rep. Anthony Brown
WASHINGTON (DC NWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, U.S. Representative Anthony Brown (D-Md.) talks about what fueled his motivation to run for Maryland Attorney General and his top priorities if elected. Watch Part 1 of the conversation in the video above.
Republican MD AG Candidate Michael Peroutka on abortion, gun laws
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Republican candidate for Maryland Attorney General Michael Peroutka discusses how he would handle abortion cases, gun laws and addresses concerns of whether or not he would represent all Marylanders if elected. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
Hilltop
Q&A with Letitia James, HU Alumna And First Woman of Color Attorney General of New York
Letitia James, the first African-American attorney general of the state of New York who has recently been in headlines for her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, is also a Bison who says her tenure at Howard University prepared her for what she faces today in her role as attorney general.
Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll
Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was...
7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says
BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Voters will decide on Initiative 82 in November
WASHINGTON — Election season is well underway and one of the big topics in D.C. is Initiative 82. It would, over time, eliminate the tipped wage system that exists in some restaurants and bars. The debate has been an ongoing battle for years in the District. One restaurateur thinks...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
Kanawha County Republican Party “A Vote for the 4 Amendments is a Vote 4 Freedom”
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee has examined all four constitutional amendments and wholeheartedly supports all four. The four amendments are each a step toward more freedom. Amendment 1 – Freedom from Court Overreach. Amendment 2 – Freedom from Over-Taxation. Amendment 3 – Freedom of Churches from Government Interference...
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
