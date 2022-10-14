ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
Judge rejects Maryland’s digital ad tax

Maryland’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising has been struck down by a judge in Anne Arundel County on Monday. Judge Alison Asti ruled from the bench in favor of Comcast et al., in the case against Maryland’s Office of the Comptroller. Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court...
Meet Maryland AG candidate: Rep. Anthony Brown

WASHINGTON (DC NWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, U.S. Representative Anthony Brown (D-Md.) talks about what fueled his motivation to run for Maryland Attorney General and his top priorities if elected. Watch Part 1 of the conversation in the video above.
7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says

BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Voters will decide on Initiative 82 in November

WASHINGTON — Election season is well underway and one of the big topics in D.C. is Initiative 82. It would, over time, eliminate the tipped wage system that exists in some restaurants and bars. The debate has been an ongoing battle for years in the District. One restaurateur thinks...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level

ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
