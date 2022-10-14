Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Cruz hat trick leads East Surry to first win
Emiliano Calderon (15) takes a late free kick for the Greyhounds. East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney (19) heads the ball out of the Cards’ defensive third. North Surry’s Jesus Rangel (2) pushes past East Surry’s Mario Flores (8) into Cardinal territory. Cory Smith | The News. Cardinal...
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro football player helps upset top-ranked Alabama
GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you've seen or heard about the Tennessee upset win with the top-ranking Alabama football team. Alabama lost over the weekend to the Tennessee Volunteers. In a shocking upset, Tennessee was able to kick a field goal as the clock ran out to win the...
Mount Airy News
Wine symposium set at SCC in November
DOBSON — The 2022 Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium is set to run on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will explore the theme “Sustainability: Continuous Improvement.”. The symposium is being presented by Surry Community College’s Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture & Enology...
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
Mount Airy News
Surry Community College Veteran’s Luncheon
Surry Community College invites veterans to the college’s annual Veteran’s Luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology located on the grounds of SCC at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. “The chorus from Surry Central...
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
NC family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son bought $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
duke.edu
Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Named Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine
L. Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Vice Dean for Translational Science in the School of Medicine, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Translational Research at Duke University, will step down from her positions at Duke on December 31, 2022, to begin a new role as Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in January 2023. Dr. Boulware will also serve as the Vice Chief Academic Officer and Chief Science Officer at Atrium Health.
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home.
WXII 12
Stokes County: Human remains found buried at Asbury home
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies confirm finding human remains at a Stokes County house late Tuesday morning. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and Surry County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the NC SBI with a search warrant at the home located at 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina.
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, knocks down power lines
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Battleground Avenue was closed for most of Sunday following a hit-and-run crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was first reported at 6:08 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the closure was caused by “a traffic accident involving power lines down.” The closure was in effect from Pisgah […]
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
Mount Airy News
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
