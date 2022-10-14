ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Mount Airy News

Cruz hat trick leads East Surry to first win

Emiliano Calderon (15) takes a late free kick for the Greyhounds. East Surry’s Kevin Blakeney (19) heads the ball out of the Cards’ defensive third. North Surry’s Jesus Rangel (2) pushes past East Surry’s Mario Flores (8) into Cardinal territory. Cory Smith | The News. Cardinal...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Wine symposium set at SCC in November

DOBSON — The 2022 Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium is set to run on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will explore the theme “Sustainability: Continuous Improvement.”. The symposium is being presented by Surry Community College’s Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture & Enology...
DOBSON, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry Community College Veteran’s Luncheon

Surry Community College invites veterans to the college’s annual Veteran’s Luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology located on the grounds of SCC at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. “The chorus from Surry Central...
DOBSON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
duke.edu

Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Named Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine

L. Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Vice Dean for Translational Science in the School of Medicine, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Translational Research at Duke University, will step down from her positions at Duke on December 31, 2022, to begin a new role as Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in January 2023. Dr. Boulware will also serve as the Vice Chief Academic Officer and Chief Science Officer at Atrium Health.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Stokes County: Human remains found buried at Asbury home

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies confirm finding human remains at a Stokes County house late Tuesday morning. The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and Surry County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the NC SBI with a search warrant at the home located at 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Hadley family influence still seen

The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

