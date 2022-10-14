L. Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Vice Dean for Translational Science in the School of Medicine, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Translational Research at Duke University, will step down from her positions at Duke on December 31, 2022, to begin a new role as Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in January 2023. Dr. Boulware will also serve as the Vice Chief Academic Officer and Chief Science Officer at Atrium Health.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO