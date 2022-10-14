Read full article on original website
Related
Is The Worst Over for This Investment Bank?
The number of companies going public dropped dramatically after a record year in 2021.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 14, 2022: Rates rise again
Almost every mortgage average rose Thursday, on the heels of the morning release of September's inflation data. Most notably, the flagship 30-year average added more than an eighth of a point to record a new 20-year high. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 7.55%...
Investopedia
Here's How to Apply for Biden's Student Loan Relief
President Biden said on Oct. 17 that the application for his student debt relief program has exited its beta phase and has officially launched. Eligible borrowers who apply before Dec. 31, 2023 could have up to $20,000 of their student debt forgiven. Key Takeaways. Up to $20,000 in student debt...
US Lawmakers Plan Hearing On Kroger, Albertsons' $25B Merger
U.S. senators inspecting antitrust issues are set to hold a hearing on grocery chain Kroger Co's KR plan to acquire rival Albertsons Companies Inc ACI in a $25 billion deal. Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Republican Senator Mike Lee expressed serious concerns about the merger, Reuters reported.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 17: Top rates mostly flat
Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have risen much of October, due to the Federal Reserve announcing another massive rate hike in late September. Indeed, CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year. But movement in the top rates was minimal this past week, with only the 2-year term showing an increase.
Comments / 0