Yardbarker
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Yardbarker
Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction
The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
Yardbarker
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Yardbarker
Yankees are getting an unbelievable version of trade acquisition Harrison Bader
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, who was at the time wearing a walking boot, nobody truly understood the value he would bring to the team. Bader was dealing with plantar fasciitis, still weeks away...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa fires back at Aaron Boone after being benched
The New York Yankees made a significant infield change prior to Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night. Manager Aaron Boone realized they needed fresh blood at shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggled considerably in game 3, allowing two runs to score on playable balls. In the first inning, a...
The Dean of the Press Box covers another Padres playoff run
Dolan has gone on to spend decades painting pictures of the games for readers of local newspapers to ultimately progress to taking down live statistics.
New T-shirts, old superstitions: Padres fans all in for championship run
Friar faithful forgo lunch hours, sleep to fuel their baseball fever as team reaches league finals for first time since 1998
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Own A Notable List Of Pending Free Agent Stars
The season is over for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After signing Freddie Freeman and going on to win a franchise-record 111 games, the Dodgers fell short in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Now, the Dodgers turn their focus to the offseason, where they’ll have a ton of questions...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Decide To Keep Important Leadership In Place
The St. Louis Cardinals currently find themselves just over a week into their offseason after being eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. Gone are team legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and there’s no official word on what Adam Wainwright‘s plans are for 2023.
David Robertson makes Phillies' NLCS roster after missing NLDS with self-inflicted injury
A former World Series champion and one-time All-Star during his time with the New York Yankees, Robertson missed the Phillies' NLDS against the Atlanta Braves after suffering a strained calf during the Wild Card round. Robertson picked up the injury while celebrating reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper's Game 2 home run during the opening round series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Joe Buck suggests Broncos may regret preseason strategy
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
