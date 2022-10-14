I’ve wanted to try Daylight Donuts for a long time. Every time I drive by there are always cars at the drive-thru. That’s a good sign. My father loved all things donuts. For his alone time, he would venture out to the corner store, coffee shop, diner, or whatever, for a cup of coffee and a donut. He did a whole thing where he dunked his donut in his coffee; so naturally, I picked up that habit as well.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO