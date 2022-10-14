Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: 51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Draws Thousands to Northport
The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts has officially come to a close, featuring over 270 artists and their artwork from around the country. This year's festival included musical performances, demonstrations and art activities for those of all ages and drew thousands of tourists to Kentuck Park in Northport over the weekend.
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning
Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Add This Amazingly Southern Store To Your Road Trip List
Recently, I've been spending a lot of time on the road traveling back and forth from Florida and finding new places to visit. Along the way, I've been able to find some amazing truck stops and stores. I'll save the MOST AMAZING truck stop in America for a later time....
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
Tuscaloosa City Schools Receive $1 Million Safety Grant from U.S. Department of Justice
The Tuscaloosa City Schools district will benefit from a $1 million grant that will be used to make schools as safe as possible. According to a TCS newsletter, the "Project SAFE" grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, which spreads the fund out over three years. This was the first time the school district has received the grant.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
13-Year-Old Killed, 3 Hospitalized in Greene County Collision Wednesday
A young teenager was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Greene County Wednesday afternoon, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the victim was the passenger in a 2019 Honda Accord that was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 43.
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa
A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
Bite This: Will Tuscaloosa’s Daylight Donuts Make This Donut Snob Happy?
I’ve wanted to try Daylight Donuts for a long time. Every time I drive by there are always cars at the drive-thru. That’s a good sign. My father loved all things donuts. For his alone time, he would venture out to the corner store, coffee shop, diner, or whatever, for a cup of coffee and a donut. He did a whole thing where he dunked his donut in his coffee; so naturally, I picked up that habit as well.
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
How Did Alabama Rank on the Best Foodie Cities in America List?
I think we have some great spots across Alabama when it comes to being a foodie. Warning, I’m a self-proclaimed foodie. Click here to check out my “Bite This!” foodie reviews. What is a Foodie?. To me, a foodie is someone that loves food and willing to...
Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Beren Melouk
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Beren...
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday
U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
