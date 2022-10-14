ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay approves temporary moratorium on new residential entitlements

Palm Bay, Florida
 4 days ago

At the regular council meeting held on October 6, 2022, Palm Bay City Council approved a temporary moratorium on residential future land use amendments and rezoning requests, effective September 6, 2022. The temporary moratorium will expire six months from the effective date, February 28, 2023, and is intended to allow the City to complete its Comprehensive Plan update and traffic impact studies, both currently underway.

The City of Palm Bay has seen a surge of growth over the last several years. To ensure smart growth, City staff proposed a temporary moratorium on entitlement requests (future land use changes and requests for rezoning) on properties seeking a new residential designation. The moratorium does not affect properties with existing residential entitlements, requests for commercial or mixed-use entitlements, nor does it impact any existing single-family residential scattered lots. Properties already having a residential future land use or zoning designation are not affected and may proceed through the site plan or subdivision process. Any developer that has already received approvals through the planning and zoning board, City Council, or has already had a pre-application meeting with City staff on or before September 6, 2022, will not be impacted.

On August 4, 2022, City Council received a presentation on the Palm Bay Vision 2040, a visioning study commissioned by the City through a series of public engagement workshops, surveys, and other interactive mediums lead by the City’s consultant, S&ME. The visioning study was the first step towards updating the City’s Comprehensive (Comp) Plan, which was last updated in 2001. The City kicked off its Comp Plan update in mid-August 2022 followed by the first public workshop on August 25 and the upcoming second and final public workshop on November 10, 2022. The City’s Planning & Zoning Board has heard over 46 comp plan amendments and 33 rezoning requests since in Fiscal Year 2022indicating the necessity of the Comprehensive Plan update. Regularly reviewing and updating the Comprehensive Plan allows the City to establish a vision for the future of the City, supported by both residents, businesses, and community stakeholders, and ensures that properties across Palm Bay are entitled to appropriate future land use and zoning districts to foster that vision. The final draft of the Comprehensive Plan will be presented to City Council in February/March 2023. Following the approval of the Comp Plan by the City and the State of Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity, the City will embark on a series of updates to the City’s Land Development Code, which regulates development standards across all zoning districts.

As the development growth surges across Palm Bay, residents have experienced increases in traffic, particularly in the northwest and southeast quadrants. Over the last decade, City Council has approved 13 development projects in northwest Palm Bay consisting of 6,289 residential units and seven (7) development projects in the southeast totaling approximately 2,449 residential units, most of which is still in the site plan approval phase or early stages of construction. In August 2022, the City set out to commission traffic impact studies in both quadrants of the City to evaluate the overall traffic impacts of such approvals and what, if any, improvements shall be required by developers to address the impacts to roadways resulting from their development project. Traffic impact studies include assessing existing conditions and new trips generated by a development project. The studies also recommends improvements to roadways, intersections, driveways, turn lanes, and signalization to ensure adequate transportation facilities, vehicular safety, and seamless flow of traffic.

