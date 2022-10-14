Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
downtowncampbell.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell
Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
lookout.co
Collective Santa Cruz nails the vibe with new series of market-style events
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. It’s a warm September evening and the sun...
KSBW.com
Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions
The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz city SEIU worker strike underway, hundreds at the picket lines
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history began as early as 4 a.m. Monday, with hundreds at picket lines around the city by 9 a.m. Representatives of SEIU and the city were scheduled to meet again later Monday morning, this time with a state mediator.
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
The Almanac Online
Manresa Bread expanding to new flagship location
A latté and croissant at Manresa Bread in Los Altos. Photo by Veronica Weber. is expanding to a 1,400-square-foot flagship location in downtown Los Gatos, according to a spokesperson for the bakery. The original bakery location, located at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will be temporarily...
Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
KSBW.com
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event. The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took The post Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society appeared first on KION546.
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
localpassportfamily.com
Weekend in Monterey: Best Things to Do with Kids in Monterey
One of the great things about living in the Bay Area in California is there are so many different towns, each with super unique activities and attractions. We live just over an hour from Monterey, so it’s wonderful to go down for a weekend in Monterey to explore all the things to do in Monterey with kids.
losgatan.com
COMING SOON: Town on verge of handing theater keys to CineLux
Paul Gunsky navigates his way around the boxes stacked up next to the concession booth inside Los Gatos’ classic theater building. The CineLux CEO—who jokingly refers to his title as “head popcorn popper”—has been crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s as his company edges ever closer to taking possession of the iconic facility.
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
pajaronian.com
Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience
Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
Comments / 0