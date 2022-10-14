ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York

You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
BUFFALO, NY
These Are The Best Cities For Single Moms In Upstate New York

Motherhood, although incredibly rewarding, can be tough - especially if you’re going at it without a partner. If you’re a single mom, a huge chunk (or sometimes all) of the responsibility of raising your kid lies on you. Without a supportive family, friends, and/or community network, it can feel impossible to do it alone.
BUFFALO, NY
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?

Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money

The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs

New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
Energy Costs Fall, But Still Higher Than Last Year

After several months of record-setting inflation and price increases, fuel and energy costs begin to drop. Energy and Fuel prices across New York State have been sky-high these last few months. In fact, officials across the state expect this year's heating season to cost New York residents at least double what it had been in recent years. Many places across the state could even see a heating crisis with such high expenses.
Buffalo NY
