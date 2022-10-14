Read full article on original website
Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York
You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
Look For These Nasty Body Changes When Fall Arrives In New York
It’s officially Fall in New York state, bringing about lovely things like changing leaves, family get-togethers, and football season - but have you also noticed that when fall arrives, it also brings some annoying (and frankly gross) changes to your body?. Even if you feel completely normal now, something...
These Are The Best Cities For Single Moms In Upstate New York
Motherhood, although incredibly rewarding, can be tough - especially if you’re going at it without a partner. If you’re a single mom, a huge chunk (or sometimes all) of the responsibility of raising your kid lies on you. Without a supportive family, friends, and/or community network, it can feel impossible to do it alone.
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?
Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
Woman’s Unbelievable Fit Over Dog on New York Flight
Well, she ended up getting kicked off the flight, and rightfully so. She whipped a bottle at another passenger. Was screaming and swearing at the flight attendants. ...all over A DOG. Her own dog to be exact. A flight headed to New York had a woman who was sitting down...
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
This City Has Been Named The Best Place To Live In New York State
One New York State city has made the list of the best places to live in the United States. U.S. News & World Report has released its list of 2022-2023 best places to live and this New York city made the top 25, just barely missing the top 20. U.S....
New York’s Minimum Wage Workers Have A New Issue
The price of everything has gone through the roof these days. Call it inflation, or the leftover issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing is for certain, we are paying more for the stuff we need than ever before. As hard as you work, it seems like you just...
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
Cancelled: No More Eating Alaskan Snow Or King Crabs In New York State?
First lobsters, now this. If you're a New Yorker who loves seafood, especially Alaskan snow or red king crabs, I've got some bad news for you. Alaska has cancelled its snow and red king crab seasons. Not that long ago, lobster lovers got word that the crustacean was also cancelled, of sorts.
We Wish We Could Give Out This Candy On Halloween In Western New York
Halloween is fast approaching and there is one candy that everyone in Western New York wishes we could give out to all the trick-or-treaters. According to a new study released by candystore.com, Resse Peanutbutter cups are the favorite candy for people to hand out on Halloween. The rest of the...
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money
The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
Major Cannabis Conference And Career Fair Taking Place In New York State
If you're interested in the cannabis industry in New York State, there's a big conference taking place in Albany. New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The theme for the conference is "Business, Social Equity & Advocacy." This Expo, Conference...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
It Will Soon Cost More To Mail Something In New York
The price of everything is on the rise and now it looks like the next time you head to the mailbox it will cost you a little bit more. On Monday, the United States Postal Service announced that they were going to raise the price of Forever stamps along with other postage rates.
Energy Costs Fall, But Still Higher Than Last Year
After several months of record-setting inflation and price increases, fuel and energy costs begin to drop. Energy and Fuel prices across New York State have been sky-high these last few months. In fact, officials across the state expect this year's heating season to cost New York residents at least double what it had been in recent years. Many places across the state could even see a heating crisis with such high expenses.
Below Average Temperatures Expected Across New York
A cold front is expected to move across New York this week and with that will come a massive dip in temperatures across the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, we are going to see below-average temperatures over the next week or so. Check out this Tweet...
