On this day, October 16 in 1833, Walter Clopton Wingfield, the man who invented the game of lawn tennis in 1874, was born in Wales. Although he did not know it at the time, his invention would replace the ancient game of tennis, known these days as real tennis. Major Wingfield was never a great player at his own sport, and he didn’t even compete at the first Wimbledon Championships in 1877.

2 DAYS AGO