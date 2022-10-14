ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

October 17, 1982: The day Jimmy Connors had the chair umpire removed

On this day, October 17, 1982, while facing Gene Mayer in the semi-finals of the Sydney Indoor Open, Jimmy Connors, unhappy with decisions made by the chair umpire, Peter Duncan, created such drama that the supervisor finally agreed to replace him. This change didn’t help Connors in the end, as he eventually lost the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes

Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title

Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth

While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
WTA Guadalajara: Stephens eases past qualifier Fruhvirtova, meets Bencic next

American Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Stephens, ranked No 50, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic. The No 10 seed defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle...
Stockholm Open: Karatsev books spot in second round, Norrie next

Russian Aslan Karatsev won against Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday evening. Karatsev, ranked No 45, will face second seed Cameron Norrie next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen, EUR 648.130, most...
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round

Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
Draper beats Brooksby, gets top seed Hurkacz in Antwerp next

Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday. Draper, ranked No 48, will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz next in the second round. Back at it 💪@jackdraper0 plays two flawless...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Daniel beats Martinez to reach last 16

Japan’s Taro Daniel reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday. Daniel, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, and Argentinian Pedro Cachin next.
Rune books spot in Stockholm second round against Garin

Danish teenager Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by winning against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday. This was Rune’s first match since Patrick Mouratoglou joined his team as coach. The Frenchman will work with Rune...
October 16, 1833: The day Walter Clopton Wingfield, the man who invented lawn tennis, was born

On this day, October 16 in 1833, Walter Clopton Wingfield, the man who invented the game of lawn tennis in 1874, was born in Wales. Although he did not know it at the time, his invention would replace the ancient game of tennis, known these days as real tennis. Major Wingfield was never a great player at his own sport, and he didn’t even compete at the first Wimbledon Championships in 1877.
WTA Guadalajara: Kvitova beats Pera, to meet Andreescu next

Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 16 seed, moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-5 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday. This was Kvitova’s second win over Pera this month, also beating the left-handed American earlier this month in...
Stockholm Open: Garin beats Kubler in straight sets to reach second round

Chile’s Cristian Garin defeated Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. Garin, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro next.
WTA Rankings: Gauff rises to career-high No 7, Blinkova returns to top-100, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen career-highs

A look inside this week’s ranking movers and shakers on the WTA Tour…. Coco Gauff continued her push up the WTA rankings this week thanks to another quarter-final performance at the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old American ran into the steamroller known as Iga Swiatek in the last eight at San Diego, but still managed to pick up some points and push her new career-high ranking to No 7 in the world.
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Dart through to second round

Ninth seed Harriet Dart won against Ukrainian Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Dart, ranked No 86, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Cristina Bucsa and Russian Vitalia Diatchenko next.

