ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
PHOENIX, AZ
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX

Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series

All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
MARYLAND STATE
Shawn Michaels Reveals What They Teach Talent In WWE NXT, Talks Halloween Havoc

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss a variety of topics, including the overall coaching aspects coming from Matt Bloom at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Additionally, the “Heartbreak Kid” gave his thoughts on the Triple Threat title match at Halloween Havoc,...
ORLANDO, FL
Jon Moxley Comments On The Benefits Of Rehab & His Mental State

Jon Moxley stepped away from All Elite Wrestling last year to enter rehab. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion opened up on his mindset prior to going into treatment, how stepping away helped his equilibrium, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...

