Popular Twitch streamer Alinity is defending Amouranth from “entitled” trolls who are lashing out at the influencer after she revealed she was in an abusive relationship. Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shocked the internet after she live streamed a phone call with her husband on October 15, revealing shocking text messages from him and alleged damage to her home that she claimed had been caused by her partner, who she accused of abuse.

1 HOUR AGO