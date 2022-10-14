Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Danielle Verster Earns MW Freshman of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Freshman runner Danielle Verster has been named MW Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference Tuesday. It is the first conference weekly honor for the Lobo and the second for New Mexico this season after Gracelyn Larkin was named MW Female Runner of the Week on Oct. 4.
UNM Football loses to NMSU for the first time since 2017
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Football suffered a tough loss on Saturday night in Las Cruces, 21-9. This marks their 4th consecutive loss and also their first in the Rio Grande Rivalry since 2017 (snapping a 3-game winning streak against the Aggies). “We cant get behind the chains by ourselves when the ball is not moving when […]
Albuquerque Academy Cross Country Extravaganza
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Academy Cross Country Extravaganza wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a successful meet that housed a lot of teams. Volcano Vista won the team title in the 5A Boys race and Cleveland won the 5A title in the girls race. To see a full look at at all the […]
Hall of Honor 2022 Class Announced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen’s Association has announced that four individuals: Simon Ejdemyr (Soccer), Maja Kovacek (Tennis), Steve Ortiz (Gymnastics), and Tamika Stukes (Basketball) will be inducted into the UNM Athletic Hall of Honor on Thursday, November 17. In addition, Carl Jackson (Football) will be inducted as the 2022 Distinguished Service Award winner.
Leilani Baker Named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico redshirt senior forward Leilani Baker was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, conference officials announced Monday. Baker was instrumental in a pair of home wins for the Lobos last week against UNLV and Nevada. In Thursday’s 1-0 victory over UNLV, Baker...
El Dorado’s Estrada receives offer from UTSA; Las Cruces’ Hawkins commits to Utah
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Dorado running back Ryan Estrada has made his point as a freshman in high school: He’s got next. The 9th grader has torn up District 1-6A all season for the Aztecs and over the weekend, Estrada was rewarded for it. He received his first Division I FBS scholarship offer […]
Evan O’Kelly Named Assistant Director of Communications
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evan O’Kelly has been named the Assistant Director of Communications handling women’s soccer, track & field/cross country and baseball. O’Kelly comes to UNM from Montana State-Billings where he served as associate A.D. and handled publicity for all 16 sports. O’Kelly was with MSU...
Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is no doubt that the talent level has improved. Lobo men’s basketball is a team that is enjoying competitive practices as the 2022-2023 season approaches. The addition of Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze and UMKC transfer Josiah Allick has definitely added size and muscle to a frontcourt that was usually on the bad end of being manhandled last season. Throw in a strong freshman class, and the powerful backcourt duo of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House and the Lobos sound like a true contender.
Speaking their language: Navajo broadcast of NM State game highlights Navajo Nation, lack of Native Americans in college athletics
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On Saturday, New Mexico State beat rival New Mexico on the football field for the first time since 2017, 21-9. The Aggies and Lobos mean a lot to the state, but so do its indigenous people, who have lived in the region for hundreds of years. That history and tradition […]
Men’s and Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Single game tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 17. Fans can purchase single game and season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office. The...
New Mexico State men’s basketball picked 2nd in preseason WAC polls
DENVER, Colo. – Monday afternoon, the Western Athletic Conference announced the results of both the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and WAC Preseason Media Poll. For the first time since the 2017-18 season, NM State will enter the season without the distinction of preseason favorite. The Aggies were picked to finish second by both the coaches […]
'We support each other': New Mexico Crusaders for Justice opening up first sub-chapter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past several years, the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have worked closely with families of gun violence victims to help get them through their trauma. The group is located in Albuquerque, but it won't be the only location for long. "We know that we're...
‘Shark Tank’ event gives students, alumni chance to pitch to investors
The event is annual, and for the last two years, it had been held virtually.
Los Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, natural gas purging helps eliminate the risk of […]
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
Men’s Basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men's Basketball team is ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press' Preseason Top 25, the wire service announced Monday. UT has now made 19 appearances in school history in The AP preseason poll. Texas was tabbed No. 6 in 1978-79, No. 22 in 1990-91, No. 16 in 1996-97, No. 22 in 1997-98, No. 21 in 1999-2000, No. 23 in 2001-02, No. 4 in 2002-03, No. 12 in 2003-04, No. 16 in 2004-05, No. 2 in 2005-06, No. 21 in 2006-07, No. 15 in 2007-08, No. 7 in 2008-09, No. 3 in 2009-10, No. 10 in 2014-15, No. 21 in 2016-17, No. 19 in 2020-21 and No. 5 last season.
Topper Marching Band Knocks It Out Of The Park!
The Los Alamos High School Topper Band poses after their first performance at the Zia Marching Band Fiesta Saturday at UNM Stadium in Albuquerque. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. LAHS Marching Band awards from the the ‘Preliminary’ competition. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. By RYAN FINN & the Topper Marching Band Staff. LAHS Marching...
City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter
“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
Balloon Fiesta Park bouncing back after crowds, rain damaged fields
Hundreds of thousands of feet and tires visited Balloon Fiesta Park for nine days straight.
WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
