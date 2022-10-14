ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golobos.com

Danielle Verster Earns MW Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Freshman runner Danielle Verster has been named MW Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference Tuesday. It is the first conference weekly honor for the Lobo and the second for New Mexico this season after Gracelyn Larkin was named MW Female Runner of the Week on Oct. 4.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Football loses to NMSU for the first time since 2017

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Football suffered a tough loss on Saturday night in Las Cruces, 21-9. This marks their 4th consecutive loss and also their first in the Rio Grande Rivalry since 2017 (snapping a 3-game winning streak against the Aggies). “We cant get behind the chains by ourselves when the ball is not moving when […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Academy Cross Country Extravaganza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Academy Cross Country Extravaganza wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a successful meet that housed a lot of teams. Volcano Vista won the team title in the 5A Boys race and Cleveland won the 5A title in the girls race. To see a full look at at all the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Hall of Honor 2022 Class Announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen’s Association has announced that four individuals: Simon Ejdemyr (Soccer), Maja Kovacek (Tennis), Steve Ortiz (Gymnastics), and Tamika Stukes (Basketball) will be inducted into the UNM Athletic Hall of Honor on Thursday, November 17. In addition, Carl Jackson (Football) will be inducted as the 2022 Distinguished Service Award winner.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Leilani Baker Named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico redshirt senior forward Leilani Baker was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, conference officials announced Monday. Baker was instrumental in a pair of home wins for the Lobos last week against UNLV and Nevada. In Thursday’s 1-0 victory over UNLV, Baker...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Evan O’Kelly Named Assistant Director of Communications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evan O’Kelly has been named the Assistant Director of Communications handling women’s soccer, track & field/cross country and baseball. O’Kelly comes to UNM from Montana State-Billings where he served as associate A.D. and handled publicity for all 16 sports. O’Kelly was with MSU...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is no doubt that the talent level has improved. Lobo men’s basketball is a team that is enjoying competitive practices as the 2022-2023 season approaches. The addition of Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze and UMKC transfer Josiah Allick has definitely added size and muscle to a frontcourt that was usually on the bad end of being manhandled last season. Throw in a strong freshman class, and the powerful backcourt duo of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House and the Lobos sound like a true contender.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Single game tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 17. Fans can purchase single game and season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State men’s basketball picked 2nd in preseason WAC polls

DENVER, Colo. – Monday afternoon, the Western Athletic Conference announced the results of both the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and WAC Preseason Media Poll. For the first time since the 2017-18 season, NM State will enter the season without the distinction of preseason favorite. The Aggies were picked to finish second by both the coaches […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, natural gas purging helps eliminate the risk of […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Texas Sports

Men’s Basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men's Basketball team is ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press' Preseason Top 25, the wire service announced Monday. UT has now made 19 appearances in school history in The AP preseason poll. Texas was tabbed No. 6 in 1978-79, No. 22 in 1990-91, No. 16 in 1996-97, No. 22 in 1997-98, No. 21 in 1999-2000, No. 23 in 2001-02, No. 4 in 2002-03, No. 12 in 2003-04, No. 16 in 2004-05, No. 2 in 2005-06, No. 21 in 2006-07, No. 15 in 2007-08, No. 7 in 2008-09, No. 3 in 2009-10, No. 10 in 2014-15, No. 21 in 2016-17, No. 19 in 2020-21 and No. 5 last season.
AUSTIN, TX
ladailypost.com

Topper Marching Band Knocks It Out Of The Park!

The Los Alamos High School Topper Band poses after their first performance at the Zia Marching Band Fiesta Saturday at UNM Stadium in Albuquerque. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. LAHS Marching Band awards from the the ‘Preliminary’ competition. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. By RYAN FINN & the Topper Marching Band Staff. LAHS Marching...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter

“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
LAS VEGAS, NM

