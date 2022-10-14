Read full article on original website
Related
Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate
Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look
CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
HisWattson explains why Apex Legends pros always call out enemies for cheating
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has explained why high-ranked players immediately call out their enemies for cheating whenever they’re eliminated from a match. As with any multiplayer FPS, Apex Legends suffers from cheaters who gain an unfair advantage by using third-party software. While these hackers appear...
Overwatch 2 players blast new Victory cards amid departure from 6v6 matches
Overwatch 2 has players less than impressed with its new iteration of Victory cards, as one vital flaw has been pointed out amid the game’s change to 5v5 matches. Overwatch 2 dropped on October 4 and while Blizzard’s shooter has largely satisfied patient players, there have undoubtedly been some hiccups during its launch period.
Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players
Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game. Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though. On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server...
Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine
A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Epic Lord of the Rings Finale Reveals Sauron's True Identity -- Even the Actor Had No Idea
The Harfoots finally learn the truth about the Stranger and we get the first forging of the great weapons as Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" wraps. There's been a battle of epic fantasy sagas playing out on television these past two months, but one is bowing out after an epic finale filled with shocking reveals and tragic death.
There’s a ‘AAA’ D&D game coming from the Dark Alliance studio
Invoke Studios is the new name for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance developer Tuque Games, and it’s working on a major new Dungeons & Dragons video game. D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, which bought the studio in 2019, announced the rebrand in a press release, and said that the studio was currently working on “a AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine.”
Scump explains why slide canceling won’t be an issue in MW2
Slide-canceling has dominated competitive CoD for years, but Seth’ Scump’ Abner doesn’t believe it will be an issue in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 hits shelves on October 28, and we got our first taste of gameplay during the open beta. It was impossible to formulate an opinion on the game’s meta with just four maps and a handful of weapons at our disposal during the beta.
TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”
TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
Apex Legends players demand changes to stop Ranked smurfing for good in Season 15
The Apex Legends community is once again calling on developers Respawn to make a small change that should stop players from surfing in Ranked entirely. Smurfing is a huge issue in just about every game that has a skill-based MMR system, and Apex Legends is no different. From the get-go,...
Halo Infinite player recreates Kokiri Forest from Zelda in stunning Forge build
One Halo Infinite player has recreated Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in stunning detail using Forge build mode. While Halo Infinite has suffered numerous development setbacks following its launch in November 2021, fans have long been holding out hope for the game’s Forge mode.
Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?
When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after...
Dr Disrespect reveals big reason he won’t talk about Deadrop on stream
Dr Disrespect is not only one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he’s also the founder of Midnight Society, the development team behind upcoming vertical extraction shooter Deadrop. Doc’s position as the face of the company combined with the high accessibility to fans as a content creator...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How does Bellibolt’s new ability work?
Bellibolt has been revealed as part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex, and it is available to get in the Paldea Region with a new ability called Electromorphosis. The Pokemon was first unveiled as Iono’s partner on October 14, meaning it will be part of the Supercharged Streamer’s main team as Gym Leader.
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it
A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: expected release, ranks & more
Modern Warfare 2’s release is rapidly approaching and fans want to know about the CoD instalment’s Ranked mode. A lot remains unclear, but we’ve had some details regarding Ranks and a potential release date. Here’s everything we know. The release of any new Call of Duty...
Warzone player revives classic “noob tube” with double MK11 Launcher loadout
A Warzone player dominated a Rebirth Island match with two MK11 launchers, reminiscent of CoD’s classic ‘noob tube.’. In Warzone’s final month before Warzone 2 releases, it is the perfect time to try outside-of-the-box loadouts. The battle royale features over 150 weapons in its arsenal, so you might as well try them all out while you still can.
New League of Legends champion K’Sante revealed: Abilities, release date
League of Legends is getting a new tank top laner in Season 12 — K’Sante. Riot has shared all the details on the Pride of Nazumah, who is set to shake up the meta with a high-skill twist. Here’s what we know about Champion 163, including their abilities and release date.
