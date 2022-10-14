These people that say Charles is right. Think about how you would of felt if you were in those boys shoes. He was horrible to their mother he has always put Camilla above everyone including his wife their mother and his children and the institution. So now that he's King why should all of that be forgiven? The queen herself had issue with Camilla. WHY do you think she forbid the relationship in the first place and made him pick Diana. She only excepted her because it didn't look like there was much of a choice. she lost one son to the church and the other to Camilla. So acting like Harry is SO wrong for having some animosity with the entire situation is just ludicrous!!!!! None of us were there to know how Meaghan was actually treated. but it's well documented on the constant woman in Charles' life it was ALWAYS Camilla!!! There's pictures and witnesses to the horror they put Diana through. Remember what time has obviously made alot of people forget.
Charles is two faces He tells Harry something different, seemed when Camilla around the story changed.Charles get your Palace in order you the head of the Throne not Camilla
Harry is like his mother Princess Diana was, he has a heart full of compassion. William is more like his dad King Charles, cold and calculated. Harry never got over losing his mom at such a young age, he was close to Queen Elizabeth his grandmother because she was good at showing him she cared. Charles wanted Diana gone because he loved Camilla who Diana referred to as the Rottweiler. I really think she would still be alive had they not divorced and she started dating. Charles is very upset over losing his mom, yet he lacks any compassion for Harry losing his mom.
