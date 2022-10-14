ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 108

Lurinda Coates
3d ago

These people that say Charles is right. Think about how you would of felt if you were in those boys shoes. He was horrible to their mother he has always put Camilla above everyone including his wife their mother and his children and the institution. So now that he's King why should all of that be forgiven? The queen herself had issue with Camilla. WHY do you think she forbid the relationship in the first place and made him pick Diana. She only excepted her because it didn't look like there was much of a choice. she lost one son to the church and the other to Camilla. So acting like Harry is SO wrong for having some animosity with the entire situation is just ludicrous!!!!! None of us were there to know how Meaghan was actually treated. but it's well documented on the constant woman in Charles' life it was ALWAYS Camilla!!! There's pictures and witnesses to the horror they put Diana through. Remember what time has obviously made alot of people forget.

Reply(11)
47
Boss L
3d ago

Charles is two faces He tells Harry something different, seemed when Camilla around the story changed.Charles get your Palace in order you the head of the Throne not Camilla

Reply(1)
14
DeeDee
3d ago

Harry is like his mother Princess Diana was, he has a heart full of compassion. William is more like his dad King Charles, cold and calculated. Harry never got over losing his mom at such a young age, he was close to Queen Elizabeth his grandmother because she was good at showing him she cared. Charles wanted Diana gone because he loved Camilla who Diana referred to as the Rottweiler. I really think she would still be alive had they not divorced and she started dating. Charles is very upset over losing his mom, yet he lacks any compassion for Harry losing his mom.

Reply(1)
20
Related
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
Popculture

King Charles III Planning to Remove Prince Harry From Another Official Duty Amid Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles III is reportedly hoping to get a law changed so that his official stand-ins are required to be working members of the royal family. The current law on the books allows the first four adults in the line of succession to serve as Counsellors of State when the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties as head of state. This means Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could serve as Charles' stand-ins, but he is looking to change that, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
AOL Corp

King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband is Princess Anne's daughter's godfather, here's how that happened

If you’re familiar with Netflix’s The Crown season three, you would know what this is all about. Apparently, Princess Anne was in a relationship with the Queen Consort’s ex-husband – Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married Captain Mark Phillips. While The Crown’s storyline is heavily dramatised, the fact that Princess Anne and Andrew Parker-Bowles dated is still true.
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy