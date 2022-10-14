Read full article on original website
Related
‘9-1-1’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and More
The first responders of 9-1-1 spend their days rescuing Los Angeles trapped in life-threatening situations, but they still find some time for a little bit of romance. One of the show's longest-running relationships is between police office Athena (Angela Bassett) and firefighter Bobby (Peter Krause), who started dating at the end of season 1 and […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
Tichina Arnold talks ‘Martin,’ making her directorial debut, divorce & more
Tichina Arnold is made her directorial debut with the short film Oh Baby Baby!, which premiered during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Saturday (October 8), on BET Her. Oh Baby Baby! tells the story of a high-fashion entrepreneur who finds out that she has breast cancer while seeking In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. In an exclusive interview with iHeartRadio personality Jazmyn Summers, the Neighborhood star dished on her first directing experience as well as her time on Martin, her recent divorce, and her career journey.
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
Just Sayin’ by Malorie Blackman review – against the odds
At the beginning of Malorie Blackman’s engrossing and often shocking memoir, the former children’s laureate asks: “Why am I an author?” What she goes on to tell us certainly shows how she was able to succeed: absolute determination, powered by rejection and by the love and support of others.The memoir eschews a strictly chronological approach. There are five themes – Wonder, Loss, Anger, Perseverance, Representation and Love. The prose and occasional poem contain intimate, often painful and sometimes funny insights into the author’s life.
Johnny Depp: Huge ‘spike’ in demand for Captain Jack Sparrow Halloween costumes following Amber Heard trial
Sales of Halloween costumes designed to look like Johnny Depp’s character in Pirates of the Carribean have reportedly spiked.Depp played the dishevled Captain Jack Sparrow in five films in the Pirates franchise, and has expressed a desire to return to the franchise in the future.News of the sales trend comes after a high-profile legal battle between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard was ultimately found by a jury to have defamed the Edward Scissorhands star by implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post, and was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in...
Comments / 0