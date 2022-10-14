ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop

By Salvador Rivera
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xhu7F_0iZSp3XZ00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico.

But then something happened, or didn’t happen: visitors from south of the border never came back.

“We’ve never gotten back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Jason Wells, executive director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce.

Wells says they were hoping for a larger boost in sales, something that hasn’t materialized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467kT5_0iZSp3XZ00
Shoppers from Mexico along San Ysidro Boulevard have not returned as expected following the lifting of border restrictions almost 11 months ago. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We were especially hit hard because on San Ysidro Boulevard, where the majority of businesses are mom-and-pop shops, 95% of the clientele comes from Mexico, and the large majority of that 95% have tourist visas and they were not allowed to cross,” said Wells.

Wells stated the pandemic was devastating to his membership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUdW9_0iZSp3XZ00
Jason Wells is the Executive Director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We lost over 2,000 jobs, we hit the $1billion mark in lost sales, it was a huge effect to our small community.”

Wells blames long border wait times for keeping many shoppers away.

“One to two hour waits to cross, that’s a huge deterrent.”

Others, like Olivia Campos who runs Carolin Shoes, also point to Mexico’s inflation rates and sagging economy.

Wells agrees.

“A lot of people don’t have the spending power they used to have,” he said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

In spite of what’s happened, Wells remains upbeat and expects a brighter future for business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard.

“I’m sure business will be back.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy