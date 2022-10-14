Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie is the latest woman to be compared to Amber Heard by social media creators chasing celebrity scandal
After a legal filing brought forward new details of abuse allegations made by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Jolie has become the latest celebrity woman to face online attacks in the form of comparison to actor Amber Heard, according to a review of online videos and comments about Jolie conducted by NBC News.
'The Late Late Show' host James Corden banned from NYC restaurant after 'abusive' behavior, owner says
A New York City restaurateur said he banned "The Late Late Show" host James Corden from one of his restaurants, accusing the comedian and actor Monday of being its "most abusive customer" ever. Keith McNally, owner of famed SoHo restaurant Balthazar, on Instagram described Corden as a "tiny Cretin of...
Kevin Spacey sobs on the witness stand, denies Anthony Rapp's claim and recalls 'terrifying' upbringing as son of a 'neo-Nazi'
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, taking the witness stand in his sexual misconduct trial Monday, flatly denied Anthony Rapp's allegation, repeatedly broke down in sobs and grew visibly anguished as he recalled his "humiliating and terrifying" upbringing as the son of a man he described as a "white supremacist and neo-Nazi."
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
Anna May Wong will be 1st Asian American featured on U.S. currency
The trailblazing Chinese American actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency as part of a program that includes notable women on American quarters. Wong, who is considered the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is the fifth and final woman to be...
The stories of Latinos in Hollywood 'there from the beginning' are unearthed in a new book
In the silent movie era, Mexican American actor Ramon Novarro starred in the blockbuster “Ben-Hur,” helping bring MGM Studios to prominence. Mexican American designer Bill Travilla created the iconic white dress Marilyn Monroe wore on the subway grate in “The Seven Year Itch.”. Those are just some...
Physicist on a mission to add top women scientists to Wikipedia
Physicist Jess Wade is filling a major gap in knowledge after finding that Wikipedia – known for its information on every topic imaginable – had few biographies for top female scientists.Oct. 18, 2022.
James Corden restaurant flap should revive no-dine lists everywhere
When I read that New York restaurateur Keith McNally had banned “The Late Late Show” host James Corden from famed restaurant Balthazar for allegedly abusive behavior, I was shocked. Not at hearing accusations that a wealthy celebrity had been rude to people in the hospitality industry, but at something far less common: a restaurant owner’s criticizing and barring a client, in public no less.
