Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Wake Forest High School defeats Heritage 48-14
For a third time this year, the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week is back at Trentini Stadium for a third time. Wake Forest High School is hosting conference foe Heritage High School, but there is undoubtedly a cloud hanging over the game. That's because those two teams are in the same conference as a school at the center of the Raleigh mass shooting. Knightdale High School was scheduled to play Rolesville High School on Friday, but that game was canceled due to Thursday night's shooting. One of the people killed in the shooting was a junior at Knightdale High School. Wake Forest Coach Reggie Lucas lives in the area where the shooting happened. He was in Durham when he heard the news. "It was 5 minutes from my home...it just really hurts to know that type of things is going on in our world," Lucas said Wake Forest High School defeated Heritage High School in Friday night's game 48-14. SCORES ACROSS NC. Alexander Central 27, South Caldwell 14 Apex 45, Apex Middle Creek 6 Arden Christ School 24, Charlotte Country Day 13 Asheville 42, McDowell County 0 Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32 Avery County 38, Madison County 35 Belmont South Point 28, Gastonia Ashbrook 19 Bertie County 24, Perquimans 6 Boonville Starmount 55, South Stokes 6 Brevard 54, Morganton Patton 0 Catawba Bandys 21, Newton-Conover 14 Central Davidson 42, Montgomery Central 14 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Charlotte Harding 0 Charlotte Berry Tech 13, Palisades 10 Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37 Charlotte Providence 42, Mint Hill Rocky River 12 Chatham Central 67, Bartlett Yancey 0 China Grove Carson 47, East Rowan 10 Chocowinity Southside 45, Lejeune 0 Clayton 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 6 Clinton 23, St. Pauls 20 Covenant Day School 27, Corvian 14 Croatan 28, Swansboro 7 Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0 Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7 East Carteret 54, Pamlico County 22 East Davidson 20, South Davidson 0 East Duplin 77, South Lenoir 20 East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0 East Surry 52, East Bend Forbush 7 Eastern Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 21 Eastern Randolph 28, Providence Grove 7 Elizabeth City Northeastern 42, Manteo 6 Enka 24, North Buncombe 10 Fayetteville Britt 27, Cape Fear 20 Fayetteville Byrd 14, Lumberton 13 Fayetteville Pine Forest 34, Erwin Triton 6 Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Pembroke Swett 6 Forest City Chase 48, Polk County 27 Gates County 34, Washington County 8 Greensboro Dudley 56, Rockingham County 0 Greensboro Grimsley 49, Southwest Guilford 21 Greensboro Page 31, Northern Guilford 14 Greensboro Smith 35, High Point Central 20 Greenville Conley 34, Jacksonville 28 Havelock 50, South Central Pitt 11 Hayesville 27, Swain County 7 Hickory 56, West Iredell 30 Hope Mills South View 57, Gray's Creek 7 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9 Jacksonville White Oak 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 9 John Paul II Catholic 35, Bear Grass 13 Lawndale Burns 44, East Gaston 0 Lincolnton 21, East Burke 17 Louisburg 28, Roanoke Rapids 27 Maiden 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 33 Matthews Butler 20, Charlotte Catholic 19 Matthews Weddington 42, Monroe Sun Valley 21 Mitchell County 35, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14 Monroe 40, Monroe Parkwood 0 Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Cherryville 20 Mooresville 54, West Cabarrus 7 Morganton Freedom 55, Ashe County 26 Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7 Murphy 48, Robbinsville 16 New Bern 55, Greenville Rose 7 New Hanover County 27, Topsail 10 Newton Grove Hobbton 20, Salemburg Lakewood 13 North Brunswick 50, West Brunswick 15 North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6 North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8 North Henderson 39, East Henderson 14 North Johnston 14, Goldsboro 7 North Lincoln 55, Newton Foard 17 North Moore 28, Burlington Cummings 25 North Pitt 40, Washington 30 North Rowan 50, West Davidson 3 North Wake Christian 60, Carolina Pride 26 North Wilkes 42, Surry Central 28 Northampton County 38, Wilson Prep 16 Northeast Guilford 43, Winston-Salem Atkins 0 Northwest Cabarrus 26, Concord 22 Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 20 Pikeville Aycock 29, West Johnston 21 Pinetown Northside 48, Jones County 0 R-S Central 48, East Rutherford 8 Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 42, Charlotte Latin 28 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Raleigh Broughton 9 Raleigh Leesville Road 22, Raleigh Athens Drive 14 Randleman 34, Southwestern Randolph 7 Richmond County 35, Lee County 33 Salisbury 48, Lexington 6 Shelby 45, Bessemer City 0 South Granville 28, Carrboro 3 SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Ayden-Grifton 13 Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Scotland 21 Spring Lake Overhills 54, Harnett Central 14 Statesville 44, North Iredell 13 Sylva Smoky Mountain 33, Franklin 17 Tarboro 50, Riverside Martin 14 Valdese Draughn 63, Rosman 8 Vance County 46, Granville Central 0 Wake Forest 48, Wake Forest Heritage 14 Walkertown 46, Mayodan McMichael 0 Wallace-Rose Hill 50, Kinston 20 Warsaw Kenan 51, North Lenoir 6 Watauga County 55, Lenoir Hibriten 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 54, Monroe Piedmont 7 Waynesville Tuscola 35, Canton Pisgah 34, 2OT West Carteret 24, Richlands 2 West Craven 21, Greene Central 14 West Forsyth 34, Davie County 31 West Lincoln 61, West Caldwell 20 Western Alamance 55, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0 Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 18 Wilkes Central 26, West Wilkes 7 Wilmington Hoggard 29, Wilmington Ashley 19 Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0 Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Robert B. Glenn 0
Comments / 0