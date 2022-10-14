Cardi B Shows Off Looks That Didn’t Make It To Her 30th Birthday Party And We’re Swooning!

Earlier this week Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded cabaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! Everyone who attended showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits but it was the birthday girl who stole the show in an all red ensemble that was everything and more and definitely gave us style envy!

Even though Cardi’s all red ensemble was already absolutely everything she took to Instagram earlier today to share a few looks that didn’t make it to the party earlier his week and even those looks were just as fire! Styled by Kollin Carter, this look was an all black custom burlesque look by Miss Donna Hood. The ensemble featured rhinestones throughout which she paired with lace finger gloves. She paired the look with a feather train in the back and an extravagant feather headpiece and wore black shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet shared a few photos from the all black look that didn’t make the cut for her birthday, captioning the photo set, “ I wanna be loved by you ”

Check it out below.

Between the red and the black ensembles, we certainly can’t pick our favorite because she looks stunning in both of them! One thing is for sure though, Cardi definitely knows how to throw a birthday party!

Thirty looks good on her! Happy 30th birthday, Cardi B!

